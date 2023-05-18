SUN vs CES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English Women's Regional T20 match – May 18, 2023

The English Women’s Regional T20 2023 kicks off on May 18. This is the third edition of the competition. A total of eight teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place on June 10. A total of 30 matches will take place in this domestic T20 women’s competition.

The opening game will see the Sunrisers (SUN) take on the Central Sparks (CES) at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The Sunrisers will be led by Kelly Castle. The likes of Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, and Dane van Niekerk have a good amount of experience and will represent the Sunrisers.

The Central Sparks also have several experienced players on their side. Eve Jones has been handed the responsibility of leading the side, while Erin Burns, Amy Jones, and Issy Wong will look to step up and start the competition on a winning note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SUN vs CES game.

#3 Dane van Niekerk (SUN) – 9 credits

Dane van Niekerk will represent the Sunrisers

The Sunrisers have done a fine job in signing Dane van Niekerk for the English Women’s Regional T20 2023. The former South African skipper has plenty of experience at the highest level and it will come in handy for the Sunrisers this year.

Van Niekerk has an experience with 86 T20Is. She has scored 1877 runs at an average of 28.01 and picked up 65 wickets. She is a key member of the Sunrisers and you can rely on her to earn you points in the upcoming SUN vs CES clash.

#2 Grace Scrivens (SUN) – 8.5 credits

Grace Scrivens in action during the Hundred

Grace Scrivens is in very good form with both bat and ball in recent times. The 19-year-old all-rounder from England represents the Sunrisers in the domestic circuit and was impressive in the warm-up fixtures. Scrivens scored a half-century on Monday and will look to step up against the Sparks.

Scrivens registered figures of 2/23 and 4/14 in two warm-up fixtures and is a player to look forward to for the Sunrisers in the English Women’s Regional 2023. She is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the SUN vs CES game on Thursday.

#1 Eve Jones (CES) – 8.5 credits

Eve Jones in action for Central Sparks

Eve Jones will be leading the Central Sparks in the English Women’s Regional T20 competition in 2023. Jones is in rich form with the bat. Her last five scores read 73, 69, 34, 67*, and 29. The southpaw will be eager to lead by example in the upcoming domestic T20 competition.

Jones also bowls left-arm medium pace and can fetch you points in both departments in the opening game of the competition.

