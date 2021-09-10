SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's ODD

Sunrisers will lock horns with Central Sparks in an English Women's ODD fixture at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood on Friday.

The Sunrisers will be disappointed with their performances so far this season. They have lost all four of their English Women's ODD matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Lightning by five wickets. The Central Sparks, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and are currently third in the English Women's ODD standings. They lost their last match to the Thunder by two wickets, putting an end to their three-game winning streak.

SUN vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

SUN XI

Amara Carr (C & WK), Grace Scrivens, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Kelly Castle, Joanne Gardner, Sonali Patel, Katie Midwood, Katherine Speed, Kate Coppack.

CES XI

Eve Jones (C), Milly Home, Gwenan Davies (WK), Poppy Davies, Stephanie Butler, Emily Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Elizabeth Russell.

Match Details

SUN vs CES, English Women's ODD

Date and Time: 10th September 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood is a batting paradise where the batters will get full value for their shots. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the two domestic T20 matches played at the venue is 178 runs.

Today’s SUN vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amara Carr: Carr has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. She has scored 34 runs in the English Women's ODD and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team in this upcoming match.

Batters

Eve Jones: Jones is a top-quality batter who can play a big knock in the upcoming match. She has scored 160 runs, including an outstanding knock of 100* in four English Women's ODD matches.

Naomi Dattani: Dattani has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Sunrisers. She has scored 117 runs while also picking up a wicket in four matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kelly Castle: Castle has scored 67 runs and also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.29 in four matches. She can do well with both the bat and ball in today's match.

Ria Fackrell: Fackrell can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. She has picked up five wickets while scoring 31 runs in four outings.

Bowlers

Sarah Glenn: Glenn has been in red-hot form in the English Women's ODD. She has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 113.46 and also picked up six wickets in four matches.

Issy Wong: Wong has bowled exceptionally well this season, taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.24 in four matches. She is the leading wicket-taker for the Central Sparks in the English Women's ODD.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUN vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Glenn (CES) - 379 points

Issy Wong (CES) - 354 points

Emily Arlott (CES) - 322 points

Kelly Castle (SUN) - 263 points

Eve Jones (CES) - 220 points

Important Stats for SUN vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Sarah Glenn: 118 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 113.46 and ER - 3.75

Issy Wong: 36 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 87.80 and ER - 4.24

Kelly Castle: 67 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 60.36 and ER - 4.29

Eve Jones: 160 runs in 4 matches; SR - 55.74

Naomi Dattani: 117 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 69.64 and ER - 6.13

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's ODD)

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction - English Women's ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amara Carr, Eve Jones, Naomi Dattani, Alice Macleod, Ria Fackrell, Kelly Castle, Emily Arlott, Grace Scrivens, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Sonali Patel.

Captain: Eve Jones. Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani.

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction - English Women's ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amara Carr, Eve Jones, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Ria Fackrell, Kelly Castle, Emily Arlott, Grace Scrivens, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Kate Coppack.

Captain: Eve Jones. Vice-captain: Grace Scrivens.

