SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 19

The Sunrisers (SUN) will lock horns with the Central Sparks (CES) in the 19th match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at the County Ground in Northampton on Wednesday.

The Sunrisers sit at the bottom of the Group B standings, failing to win any of their four games. They faced a 41-run defeat against Western Storm in their last match. The Central Sparks, on the other hand, are currently atop the table, having won three out of their four matches. They lost their last game against the South East Stars by 10 runs.

SUN vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

SUN XI

Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Joanne Gardner, Kelly Castle (C), Mia Rogers, Scarlett Hughes (WK), Gayatri Gole, Cordella Griffith, Florence Miller, Abtaha Maqsood.

CES XI

Eve Jones (C), Issy Wong, Amy Jones (WK), Abigail Freeborn, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, Davina Perrin, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker.

Match Details

SUN vs CES, Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 19

Date and Time: 1st June 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground is evenly poised for both batters and bowlers. The batters will have to play through the initial swing before slogging. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 147.

Today’s SUN vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Jones has smashed 180 runs at a strike rate of 146.34 in four games. She is the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batters

Eve Jones: Jones can play a crucial role for the Central Sparks in the middle order. She has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 98.79 in four matches.

Naomi Dattani: Dattani is the leading run-scorer for the Sunrisers with 129 runs in four matches. She has also picked up two wickets in the process.

All-rounders

Grace Scrivens: Scrivens is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch some healthy points. She has scored 104 runs and also picked up five wickets in four outings.

Grace Potts: Although Potts is yet to contribute with the bat this season. But she has been exceptional on the bowling front, scalping eight wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Sarah Glenn: Glenn can trouble the opposition batters with her sharp bowling in Wednesday's contest. She has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.87 in four matches.

Kelly Castle: Castle is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. She has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.23 in four matches, while also scoring 72 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUN vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Amy Jones (CES) - 354 points

Sarah Glenn (CES) - 316 points

Grace Scrivens (SUN) - 301 points

Naomi Dattani (SUN) - 259 points

Grace Potts (CES) - 256 points

Important Stats for SUN vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Amy Jones: 180 runs in 4 matches; SR - 146.34

Sarah Glenn: 16 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 133.33 and ER - 4.87

Grace Scrivens: 104 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 116.85 and ER - 7.84

Naomi Dattani: 129 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 116.21 and ER - 8.36

Grace Potts: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.31

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today (Charlotte Edwards Cup)

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Joanne Gardner, Mady Villiers, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Kelly Castle.

Captain: Naomi Dattani. Vice-captain: Issy Wong.

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Naomi Dattani, Ami Campbell, Joanne Gardner, Mady Villiers, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Sarah Glenn, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong.

Captain: Grace Scrivens. Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani.

