Sunrisers vs Central Sparks - Dream11 Prediction - English Women’s Regional T20 2023

The Sunrisers will take on the Central Sparks in the first match of the English Women’s Regional T20 2023 at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUN vs CES Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Sunrisers had a poor season in 2022 as they lost all six games in this T20 tournament. They haven't had a great start to the 2023 season either as they have one win, three losses and one no-result in the 50-over format. Thus, they will be hoping a change in format brings some change to their fortunes.

On the other hand, the Central Sparks reached the final in the 2022 edition of this T20 competition. They had four wins and two losses in the league phase before losing to the Southern Vipers in the title clash.

This year, they have two wins, two losses and one no-result in the five 50-over matches they have played.

SUN vs CES, Match Details

The first match of the English Women’s Regional T20 2023 between the Sunrisers and the Central Sparks will be played on May 18, 2023, at County Ground, Chelmsford. The game is set to commence at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SUN vs CES

Date & Time: May 18th 2023, 11 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is usually a good one to bat on. 122 and 160 were the two scores batting first in this T20 tournament last season. But there is generally some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners find a hint of turn.

SUN vs CES Probable Playing 11 today

Sunrisers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sunrisers Probable Playing XI: Grace Scrivens, Cordelia Griffith, Alice Macleod, Mady Villiers, Dané van Niekerk, Joanne Gardner, Amara Carr (wk), Eva Gray, Kelly Castle (c), Kate Coppack, and Abtaha Maqsood.

Central Sparks Team News

No major injury concerns.

Central Sparks Probable Playing XI: Eve Jones (c), Abigail Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones, Erin Burns, Ami Campbell, Davina Perrin, Katie George, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Georgia Davis, and Grace Potts.

Today’s SUN vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones

Amy Jones has played just one 50-over match this season so far and she got a run-a-ball 40. In the 2022 edition, she aggregated 289 runs at an average of 36.12 and a strike rate of 136.96.

Top Batter Pick

Eve Jones

Eve Jones is in top form with the bat this season. She has racked up three half-centuries in five 50-over games and she has scored 272 runs at an average of 68. Last season, she made 213 runs at an average of 26.62 in the T20 competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens can be quite effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 119 runs in four innings and has one wicket at an economy of 3.93 in the 50-over competition this season.

Last year, she scored 141 runs at a strike rate of 119.49 and took seven scalps in the T20 tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Georgia Davis

Georgia Davis has bowled beautifully in this 2023 season so far. The 23-year-old off-spinner has returned with 12 wickets in four 50-over matches. She averages 10.50 with the ball and has an economy rate of 3.43.

SUN vs CES match captain and vice-captain choices

Erin Burns

Erin Burns can have a significant impact with both bat and ball. The Australian off-spinning all-rounder has played two 50-over games this season and has returned with nine wickets at an average of 10.2. She scored 58 runs while striking at 96.66.

Mady Villiers

Mady Villiers can make important all-round contributions. She has picked up seven wickets in four innings and has made 74 runs in the 50-over tournament. In the T20 competition last year, she accumulated 54 runs and five scalps in five games.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SUN vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Erin Burns (CES)

Mady Villiers (SUN)

Amy Jones (CES)

Grace Scrivens (SUN)

Georgia Davis (CES)

SUN vs CES match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and quality all-rounders in their ranks and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Dané van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong, Grace Scrivens, and Joanne Gardner will be the ones to watch out for.

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sunrisers vs Central Sparks - English Women’s Regional T20 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Abigail Freeborn

Batters: Eve Jones

All-rounders: Dané van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner

Bowlers: Georgia Davis, Eva Gray

SUN vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sunrisers vs Central Sparks - English Women’s Regional T20 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Amara Carr

Batters: Eve Jones, Ami Campbell

All-rounders: Erin Burns, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner

Bowlers: Georgia Davis, Eva Gray

