SUN vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Match 23

Sunrisers will be up against Lightning in the 23rd match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUN vs LIG Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

Sunrisers are eighth in the points table, having lost as many as four matches. Lightning, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are placed just above their opponents in the standings.

SUN vs LIG Match Details

The 23rd match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will be played on September 11 at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUN vs LIG, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Match 11

Date and Time: September 11, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: The County Ground, Chelmsford, England

SUN vs LIG Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground, Chelmsford has been equally supportive of the batters as well as the bowlers. The pacers are expected to procure some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 250 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 250

Average second innings score: 230

SUN vs LIG Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Sunrisers: L, L, W, L

Lightning: L, L, L, L

SUN vs LIG probable playing 11s for today’s match

SUN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SUN Probable Playing 11

Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villers, Amara Carr (wk), Joanne Gardner, Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Abtaha Maqsood, Kate Coppack, and JG Olorenshaw.

LIG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LIG Probable Playing 11

Kathryn Bryce (C), Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce (WK), Gwenan Davies, Lucy Higham, Bethany Harmer, Piepa Cleary, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Grace Ballinger, and Josie Groves.

SUN vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarah Bryce (4 matches, 114 runs, Strike Rate: 63.33)

Sarah has scored 114 runs at a strike rate of 63.33 in four matches. She can be a brilliant economical pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Lucy Higham (4 matches, 94 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 84.07)

Lucy is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with both the bat and ball. She has scored 94 runs while scalping five wickets in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Grace Scrivens (4 matches, 182 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 74.90 and Economy Rate: 3.15)

Grace is an experienced bowling all-rounder for Sunrisers who could play a key role with the ball in Sunday's match. She has scalped 10 wickets while scoring 182 runs in four matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mady Villiers (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.89)

Mady is a lethal bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Sunrisers on Sunday. She has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.89 in four matches.

SUN vs LIG match captain and vice-captain choices

Grace Scrivens

Grace should be the top choice to lead your fantasy team in this match. She has scored 182 runs in four matches, while also picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.15.

Kathryn Bryce

Kathryn has scored 129 runs in four matches, while also scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 4.87. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SUN vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Grace Scrivens 182 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches Mady Villiers 8 wickets in 4 matches Lucy Higham 94 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches Kathryn Bryce 129 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches Grace Ballinger 13 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches

SUN vs LIG match expert tips

Grace Scrivens could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

SUN vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

SUN vs LIG Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Lucy Higham, Alice Macleod

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani

Bowlers: Mady Villiers, Grace Ballinger, Sonali Patel, Kirstie Gordon

SUN vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

SUN vs LIG Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Lucy Higham, Marie Kelly

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Kelly Castle

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers, Grace Ballinger

