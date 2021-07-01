SUN vs NOD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women's Regional T20 match - July 2nd, 2021

The Sunrisers will lock horns with the Northern Diamonds in a Group B match of the English Women's Regional T20 Cup at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

The Sunrisers have got off to a winning start, beating the Western Storm by seven wickets. The team, led by Kelly Castle, chased down 130 with more than two overs to spare.

The Diamonds, on the other hand, failed to cross the line against the Thunder. After a decent showing with the ball, they faltered in their run chase and fell short by 12 runs.

On that note, let’s have a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the clash between the Sunrisers and the Northern Diamonds

#3 Sterre Kalis

Sterre Kalis was the lone fighter for the Diamonds in their loss against the Thunder. She looked in decent touch during her 32-run knock before being stumped. Kalis will be looking to carry the momentum into the next match as well.

The young right-hander had smashed 76 in the Diamonds’ last game of the group stage in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Kalis will be eager to contribute in the upcoming contest.

Sonali Patel is a right-arm medium-pace bowler who represents the Sunrisers in the domestic circuit. In the first game of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup, she played a big role in restricting the Storm to a low total.

Bowling in the powerplay, Patel picked up two wickets. She finished with figures of 2/26 in her four overs and broke the back of the opposition batting lineup.

Sonali came into the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup on the back of some impressive shows. She picked up a four-wicket haul against the Thunder in the 50-over domestic competition.

#1 Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens was instrumental in her team’s victory over the Storm in their first match of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup. Her all-round efforts helped the Sunrisers get off to a winning start in the competition.

Grace picked up one wicket in her four overs, giving away just 16 runs. She also bowled 10 dots in her spell. Coming in to bat at No. 4, she scored 34* off 35 balls and helped the Sunrisers chase down the target with ease.

