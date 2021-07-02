SUN vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - July 02, 2021 

Sunrisers will lock horns with the Northern Diamonds in an English Women's Regional T20 encounter at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday.

Sunrisers will head into today's match high on confidence after winning their opening fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 against the Western Storm by seven wickets. They currently sit at the top of the Group B points table with a win from their only game played thus far. Sunrisers will be looking forward to extending their winning momentum when they come up against the Northern Diamonds.

The Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, had a dismal start to their English Women's Regional T20 campaign as they fell short of 12 runs in their opening game against the Thunder. They have lost their only match played so far and currently find themselves in third spot in the Group B points table. The Northern Diamonds' batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility if they want to go deep in the English Women's Regional T20.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers

Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Gayatri Gole, Amara Carr (WK), Alice Macleod, Sonali Patel, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Kelly Castle (C), Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe and Emily Woodhouse.

Northern Diamonds

Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Sarah Taylor (WK), Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Hollie Armitage (C), Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald and Linsey Smith.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers

Kelly Castle (C), Naomi Dattani, Amara Carr (WK), Alice Macleod, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Mia Rogers, Sonali Patel, Katie Wolfe.

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (C), Leah Dobson, Sarah Taylor (WK), Ami Campbell, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Rachel Hopkins, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick.

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds

Date & Time: 2nd July 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 141 runs. The pacers, in particular, will enjoy bowling at this ground and are expected to dominate proceedings in Friday's English Women's Regional T20 encounter. Meanwhile, the batters will have to be wary of their shot selection, with wickets in hand being crucial for either side. As the track will remain true for the entire duration of the match, chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUN vs NOD)

SUN vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Alice Macleod, Hollie Armitage, Ami Campbell, Beth Langston, Jenny Gunn, Grace Scrivens, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Mady Villiers.

Captain: Naomi Dattani. Vice-captain: Mady Villiers.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Hollie Armitage, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Jenny Gunn, Grace Scrivens, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers, Phoebe Graham, Sonali Patel.

Captain: Grace Scrivens. Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar