SUN vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) - Jun 05, 2021

Sunrisers will be up against the Northern Diamonds in the 10th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the FP Fenner's Ground in Cambridge on Saturday.

The Sunrisers have their first two matches and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy points table. They lost to the Thunder by 36 runs in their last game and will be eager to open their account in the tournament as soon as possible.

The Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are currently fifth in the standings. They defeated the Lightning by six runs in their last game and will be keen to extend their winning momentum in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers

Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Amara Carr (C & WK), Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Joanne Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers and Katie Wolfe.

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (C), Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Lauren Winfield (WK), Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Natalie Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith and Ella Telford.

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers

Amara Carr (C & WK), Cordelia Griffith, Alice Macleod, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner, Kelly Castle, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel.

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (C), Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield (WK), Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Helen Fenby, Linsey Smith.

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds, Match 10, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Date & Time: 5th June 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: FP Fenner's Ground, Cambridge.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the FP Fenner's Ground is overall a good batting wicket. While the batters will get the full value for their shots on this track, the pacers will also be able to extract some movement early on with the new ball. Teams winning the toss should bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUN vs NOD)

SUN vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani, Kelly Castle, Jenny Gunn, Natalie Sciver, Grace Scrivens, Beth Langston, Katherine Brunt, Mady Villiers.

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Jenny Gunn.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sterre Kalis, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani, Jenny Gunn, Natalie Sciver, Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens, Beth Langston, Katherine Brunt, Linsey Smith.

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar