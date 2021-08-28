SUN vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's Regional T20 Match

Sunrisers (SUN) will take on the Thunder (THU) in a Group B fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 at the County Ground in Northampton on Saturday.

Sunrisers have won just one out of their four English Women's Regional T20 matches and are currently at the bottom of the Group B points table. They fell short of 19 runs in their last match against the Northern Diamonds. The Thunder, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group B standings. They lost their last English Women's Regional T20 match against Western Storm by seven wickets.

SUN vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

SUN XI

Kelly Castle (C), Naomi Dattani, Mia Rogers (WK), Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner, Florence Miller, Katherine Speed, Gayatri Gole, Emily Woodhouse, Kate Coppack.

THU XI

Alex Hartley (C), Emma Lamb, Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Alice Dyson, Danielle Collins, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones.

Match Details

SUN vs THU, Group B, English Women's Regional T20

Date and Time: 28th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the County Ground in Northampton is a flat batting wicket, with the batters expected to get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last couple of matches played at the venue is 172 runs.

Today’s SUN vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Eleanor Threlkeld: Threlkeld has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. She has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 80.21. She is an explosive batter who can single-handedly win games for her side.

Batters

Naomi Dattani: Dattani has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 while also picking up two wickets in four matches. She can do well with both the bat and ball in today's match.

Georgie Boyce: Boyce has scored 44 runs in four matches. She is a quality batter who can play a big knock on Saturday.

All-rounders

Emma Lamb: Lamb has been sensational with both the bat and ball in the English Women's Regional T20. She has scored 218 runs at a strike rate of 152.44 and also picked up nine wickets in four matches.

Grace Scrivens: Scrivens has impressed everyone with her all-around performances so far this season. She has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 77.61 and also taken three wickets at an economy rate of just 4.93.

Bowlers

Hannah Jones: Jones has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.10 in her four outings. She is a quality bowler who can pick wickets at regular intervals for her side.

Kate Coppack: Coppack bowled pretty well in the last match against the Northern Diamonds, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 2.50. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUN vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb (THU) - 635 points

Grace Scrivens (SUN) - 175 points

Eleanor Threlkeld (THU) - 143 points

Naomi Dattani (SUN) - 139 points

Joanne Gardner (SUN) - 126 points

Important Stats for SUN vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb: 218 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 152.44 and ER - 5.07

Grace Scrivens: 52 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 77.61 and ER - 4.93

Naomi Dattani: 43 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 8.10

Joanne Gardner: 73 runs in 3 matches; SR - 123.72

Eleanor Threlkeld: 73 runs in 4 matches; SR - 80.21

SUN vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today

SUN vs THU Dream11 Prediction - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Joanne Gardner, Grace Scrivens, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Gayatri Gole.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Kate Cross.

SUN vs THU Dream11 Prediction - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Emma Lamb, Joanne Gardner, Grace Scrivens, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Hannah Jones, Kate Coppack.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani.

