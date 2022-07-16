SUN vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 11

The Sunrisers (SUN) will take on the Western Storm (WS) in match 11 of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

The Western Storm had a great start to the season as they won their first match against the Lightning by 75 runs. They have won three of their last five domestic matches.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, are currently in their worst phase as they have lost all of their last five domestic games.

The Sunrisers will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament, but the Western Storm are a relatively better team. The Western Storm are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SUN vs WS Probable Playing XI

SUN Playing XI

Scarlett Hughes, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr (wk), Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Florence Miller, Abtaha Maqsood

WS Playing XI

Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Katie George, Natasha Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Sophia Smale, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas

Match Details

SUN vs WS, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 11

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Chelmsford is likely to be a good one for the bowlers. The pacers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball and you can expect some early wickets. The spinners might be able to extract some turns in the second innings as the match progresses.

SUN vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Carr, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches. N Wraith is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

F Wilson and C Griffith are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. S Luff is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

G Scrivens and N Dattani are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Gibson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Maqsood and M Villiers. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Filer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SUN vs WS Dream11 prediction team

G Scrivens (SUN)

L Filer (WS)

M Villiers (SUN)

Sunrisers vs Western Storm: Important stats for Dream11 team

L Filer - 63 runs and six wickets

M Villiers - 21 runs and five wickets

G Scrivens - 94 runs and eight wickets

Sunrisers vs Western Storm Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Carr, N Wraith, F Wilson, C Griffith, S Luff, G Scrivens, N Dattani, D Gibson, L Filer, M Villiers, A Maqsood

Captain: G Scrivens Vice Captain: L Filer

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Carr, N Wraith, F Wilson, C Griffith, G Hennessy, G Scrivens, D Gibson, L Filer, M Villiers, A Maqsood, S Smale

Captain: G Scrivens Vice Captain: D Gibson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far