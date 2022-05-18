SUN vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Group A Match

Sunrisers will take on Western Storm in a Group A match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

The Sunrisers got off to a rough start, losing their first match by six wickets to the South East Stars. The Western Storm, on the other hand, also did not enjoy success as they were defeated by the Central Sparks by 20 runs in their opening game.

The Sunrisers are third in the points standings, while the Western Storm are fourth. When they face off, both sides will be looking for their first victory of the competition.

SUN vs WS Probable Playing XIs

SUN XI

Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Jo Gardner, Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Scarlett Hughes (wk). Florence Miller, Abtaha Maqsood

WS XI

Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Natasha Wraith (wk), Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Filer

Match Details

Match: SUN vs WS, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 8.

Date and Time: May 18th, 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. Pacers could have an advantage, as the pitch has movement and bounce. Anything above 150 runs could be a par score.

Today’s SUN vs WS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nat Wraith: She struggled in her previous outing, scoring only four runs. Given her ability, she could be a good addition to your fantasy side.

Batters

Sophie Luff: While she batted last time, she appeared to be in decent touch, scoring 43 runs at a strike rate of 148.28. That makes Sophie a must-have in your SUN vs WS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Georgia Hennessy: She has been phenomenal with the bat in her previous game, scoring 29 runs at a strike rate of 81.82. However, she is yet to prove herself with the ball.

Bowlers

Lauren Filer: She has been in great form with the ball, having picked up one wicket in her previous outing at an economy rate of 7.50.

3 best players to pick in SUN vs WS Dream11 prediction team

Scarlet Hughes (SUN) - 17 points.

Fi Morris (WS) - 25 points.

Kelly Castle (SUN) - 11 points.

Key stats for SUN vs WS Dream11 prediction team

Jo Gardner - One wicket in her previous outing; bowling average: 15.00.

Cordelia Griffith – 26 runs in her previous outing; batting average: 26.00.

Sophie Luff - 43 runs in her previous outing; batting average: 43.00.

SUN vs WS Dream11 Prediction

SUN vs WS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scarlett Hughes, Fran Wilson, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, Abtaha Maqsood, Fi Morris, Lauren Filer

Captain: Georgia Hennessy | Vice-captain: Mady Villiers.

SUN vs WS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Fran Wilson, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, Kelly Castle, Fi Morris, Lauren Filer

Captain: Georgia Hennessy | Vice-captain: Grace Scrivens.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee