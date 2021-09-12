SUN vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s ODD 2021 Match 

Sunrisers will take on Southern Vipers in a league game of the English Women’s ODD 2021 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday.

These are two teams at opposite ends of the points table. Sunrisers are languishing at the bottom, having lost all their five games so far. Meanwhile, Southern Vipers are sitting pretty at the top with 19 points, thanks to four wins (three bonus points) and a loss.

SUN vs SV Probable Playing 11s

Sunrisers

Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Alice Macleod, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani, Joanne Gardner, Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers (wk), Gayatri Gole, Emily Thorpe, Kate Coppack

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (c), Ella McCaughan, Gaby Lewis, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Carla Rudd (wk), Tara Norris, Alice Monaghan, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.

Match Details

Match: SUN vs SV.

Date & Time: September 12th 2021, 3 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Chelmsford usually assists spin. It takes turn from quite early in the game. However, there is movement for the pacers with the new ball too, so the batters could enjoy the true bounce off the surface.

Today’s SUN vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Carla Rudd – Rudd may not have contributed much with the bat, but she has been very good behind the stumps. She has taken three catches, and has effected four stumpings.

Batters

Georgia Adams – Adams has chipped well with both bat and ball. She has scored 116 runs, and has picked up five wickets so far.

Naomi Dattani - The 27-year-old Sunrisers batter has amassed 124 runs in this 50-over tournament, and will be a key player.

All-rounders

Kelly Castle – The seam-bowling all-rounder has been excellent with the ball, and has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.75. She has scored 75 key runs in the tournament too.

Georgia Elwiss – Elwiss is a renowned all-rounder, and has got decent points with both bat and ball. She has six wickets to her name, and has scored 55 runs in the tournament too.

Bowlers

Charlotte Taylor – The off-spinner has been in superb bowling form, returning ten wickets at a stunning economy rate of 2.72.

Lauren Bell – Bell has been consistent with the ball all tournament. She has played three games, and has picked up six wickets.

Five best players to pick in SUN vs SV Dream11 Prediction Team

Charlotte Taylor (SV): 352 points.

Georgia Adams (SV): 346 points.

Kelly Castle (SUN): 323 points.

Naomi Dattani (SUN): 231 points,

Grace Scrivens (SUN): 224 points,

Key stats for SUN vs SV Dream11 Prediction Team

Charlotte Taylor: 10 wickets from five games.

Georgia Adams: 116 runs and 5 wickets from five games.

Kelly Castle: 75 runs and 7 wickets from five games.

Naomi Dattani: 124 runs and 1 wicket from five games.

SUN vs SV Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers - English Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Carla Rudd, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Alice Macleod, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Kelly Castle, Grace Scrivens, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor, Kate Coppack.

Captain: Georgia Adams. Vice-captain: Kelly Castle.

Dream11 Team for Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers - English Women’s ODD 2021 tournament.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Kelly Castle, Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor, Kate Coppack.

Captain: Charlotte Taylor. Vice-captain: Kelly Castle.

