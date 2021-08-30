SUN vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 2021 Group B Match 

Sunrisers take on Western Storm in a Group B encounter of this Women’s Regional T20 2021. The FP Fenner’s Ground in Cambridge will be the venue for this game.

Sunrisers are reeling at the bottom of the points table in Group A. They won just one game and lost three before tying their last game. Meanwhile, Western Storm are at the top of the Group A points table with 13 points. They have three wins and two losses.

SUN vs WS Probable Playing 11 today

Sunrisers: Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner, Florence Miller, Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers (wk), Katherine Speed, Gayatri Gole, Emily Thorpe, Kate Coppack

Western Storm: Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff (c), Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Natasha Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Nicole Harvey, Bethan Gammon, Lauren Filer

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers v Western Storm

Date: August 30th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: FP Fenner’s Ground, Cambridge

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the FP Fenner’s Ground in Cambridge is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of spin as well. Thus, an all-round track is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s SUN vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natasha Wraith – The Western Storm stumper has batted thrice in this tournament and has got 58 runs while striking at 116.00.

Batsmen

Cordelia Griffith – Griffith has played three games in this Women’s Regional T20 2021. She has accumulated 97 runs at a strike-rate of 114.11.

Georgia Hennessy – The 24-year-old batter has contributed with 58 runs and has got a couple of wickets as well.

All-rounders

Fi Morris – The off-spinning all-rounder has mustered 51 runs while striking at 113.33 and has also picked up six wickets with the ball.

Grace Scrivens – Scrivens has chipped in nicely with both bat and ball. She has scored 79 runs and has taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Nicole Harvey – Harvey has been magnificent with the ball. The leg-spinner has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.80.

Kate Coppack – Coppack might be a decent pick among the bowlers. She can pick wickets regularly and can keep things tight as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUN vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team

Danielle Gibson (WS): 310 points

Nicole Harvey (WS): 310 points

Fi Morris (WS): 305 points

Grace Scrivens (SUN): 215 points

Joanne Gardner (SUN): 171 points

Important stats for SUN vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team

Fi Morris: 51 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 113.33 & ER – 6.75

Nicole Harvey: 9 wickets; ER – 4.80

Grace Scrivens: 79 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 82.29 & ER – 5.10

Cordelia Griffith: 97 runs; SR – 114.11

SUN vs WS Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sunrisers vs Western Storm - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natasha Wraith, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Joanne Gardner, Fi Morris, Grace Scrivens, Lauren Filer, Kate Coppack, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Fi Morris Vice-captain: Grace Scrivens

Dream11 Team for Sunrisers vs Western Storm - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Grace Scrivens, Gayatri Gole, Emily Thorpe, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Nicole Harvey Vice-captain: Cordelia Griffith

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava