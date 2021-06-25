SKI vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta 3rd Quarter-final - June 25, 2021

The Super Kings will take on the Southern Crusaders in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex on Friday.

The Super Kings, who are the only unbeaten team in the ECS T10 Malta, finished atop Group B, winning eight in eight. Be it batting first or chasing, the Super Kings have been absolutely dominant in the tournament and will start as overwhelming favorites in the third ECS T10 Malta quarter-final.

The Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, have been largely inconsistent, winning just three and losing five of their eight matches to finish in the penultimate position in Group A. Moreover, two of their three wins came against the Royal Strikers, who finished last. The Southern Crusaders will start their quarter-final clash as underdogs, but they have the ability to spring a surprise or two.

Squads to choose from

Super Kings: Bikram Arora (c), Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Amit Rawat, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Gurjeet Singh, Hasheem Shahzad, Ihtisham Ishaq, Ravinder Singh, Rency Jacob, Sandesh Khatri, Suhrid Roy, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Varun Prasath, Yash Singh

Southern Crusaders: Michael Goonetilleke (c), Aneel Shahid, Angelo Delardon, Azwan Kamaleen, Bilal Khan, Denasa Abeysinghe, Eardley Chandiram, Eranga Jayawardhana, Ezhaq Masih, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Royal Butt, Ryan Bastiansz, Thilan Perera, Waseem Sajjad, Zeshan Yousaf

Predicted Playing XIs

Super Kings: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (wk), Yash Singh, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Hasheem Shahzad, Amar Sharma

Southern Crusaders: Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon (wk), Zeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Denasa Abeysinghe, Bilal Khan, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Thilan Perera, Lakshitha Senevirathna

Match Details

Match: Super Kings vs Southern Crusaders

Date and Time: June 24th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta is usually a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the ECS T10 Malta being around 93 runs. However, the ground has witnessed some really low-scoring games as well. Taking everything into account, a score of around 100-105 could be par in the third ECS T10 Malta quarter-final.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SKI vs SOC)

Dream11 Team for Super Kings vs Southern Crusaders - ECS T10 Malta, 3rd Quarter-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Affy Khan, Yash Singh, Sumair Khan, Michael Goonetilleke, Ryan Bastiansz, Zeshan Yousaf, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Jojo Thomas, Amar Sharma, Rency Jacob

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Affy Khan, Michael Goonetilleke, Ryan Bastiansz, Umair Saleem, Zeshan Yousaf, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Hasheem Shahzad, Jojo Thomas, Amar Sharma, Ihtisham Ishaq

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Bikram Arora

Edited by Samya Majumdar