SUR vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 21st, 2021

Surrey will clash against Essex in Match No. 54 of the Vitality T20 Blast on Monday at the Kia Oval in London.

Surrey are placed third in the South Group table with eight points from five games. Meanwhile, Essex have struggled so far with just a solitary win from six games and are placed eighth on the table.

On that note, here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast encounter between Surrey and Essex.

#3 James Neesham

Somerset CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has scored 122 runs from five innings for Essex at a strike rate of 156.41 in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Neesham is also a handy bowler and a utility cricketer. His all-round abilities make him a valuable pick for your Dream11 team.

#2 Jason Roy

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Explosive England opener Jason Roy has been in fine form for Surrey at the ongoing T20 Blast. With 139 runs from just four innings, he is the leading run-scorer for his side.

Roy has a top score of 64 and a strike rate of 147.87 so far. His belligerent hitting with the bat makes him a strong candidate to be included in your Dream11 team.

#1 Sam Curran

Somerset CCC vs Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran has been in excellent touch in this T20 Blast. He has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 159.32, with 72* being his highest score. Curran's average of 47 is also the highest for Surrey this season.

The 23-year-old has also picked up six wickets with the ball. Thus, he has contributed to all departments, making him a solid all-rounder candidate. Curran can earn you points with both the bat and the ball.

Sam Curran is, therefore, a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast fixture between Surrey and Essex.

