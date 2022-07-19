SUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship 2022 Division One Match

Surrey will take on Essex in a Division One match of the County Championship 2022 at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday.

Surrey are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won five and drawn four so far and have accumulated 165 points.

Essex, on the other hand, have four wins from nine matches apart from one loss and three draws.

SUR vs ESS Probable Playing 11 today

Surrey: Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Aaron Hardie, Jamie Overton, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Tom Lawes

Essex: Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (wk), Simon Harmer, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Jamie Porter

Match Details

Match: SUR vs ESS

Date & Time: July 19, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval in London is a very good one to bat on and 467, 337, 401 and 673/7 are the first innings scores at this venue this season. There could be some movement for the pacers early on and there could be turn as the game progresses.

Today’s SUR vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Foakes has been in terrific form with the bat and has amassed 523 runs in eight innings this season.

Batters

Sir Alastair Cook has recorded four centuries in this County season and has aggregated 658 runs at an average of 50.61.

All-rounders

Will Jacks has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 436 runs and has taken 15 wickets.

Matthew Critchley has looked good all-round. He has amassed 281 runs and has picked up 12 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Simon Harmer is in top bowling form and has returned with 40 scalps in 12 innings so far in this tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team

Jamie Overton (SUR): 731 points

Will Jacks (SUR): 579 points

Ben Foakes (SUR): 560 points

Simon Harmer (ESS): 445 points

Sir Alastair Cook (ESS): 234 points

Important stats for SUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team

Ben Foakes: 523 runs

Jamie Overton: 272 runs & 27 wickets

Will Jacks: 436 runs & 15 wickets

Simon Harmer: 40 wickets

Sir Alastair Cook: 658 runs

SUR vs ESS Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Essex - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Hashim Amla, Paul Walter, Sir Alastair Cook, Will Jacks, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Worrall, Jamie Overton, Aaron Beard, Simon Harmer

Captain: Will Jacks Vice-captain: Sir Alastair Cook

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Essex - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Tom Westley, Sir Alastair Cook, Will Jacks, Shane Snater, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Worrall, Jamie Overton, Simon Harmer

Captain: Ben Foakes Vice-captain: Matthew Critchley

