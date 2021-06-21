Surrey vs Essex: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 21, 2021

Surrey and Essex will lock horns in the South Group of the T20 Blast on Monday (21 June). The match will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.
Surrey are yet to taste defeat in the tournament so far. They have recorded three excellent victories in five matches and have unfortunately had two games suspended due to heavy rainfall in London. With a better forecast on the cards, Surrey will be raring to go against Essex.
Essex themselves have experienced a poor start with four defeats and just one victory so far this season. They are reeling in eighth position in the Southern Group and need some inspirational performances to get back to winning ways.
Surrey look strong across all departments and will aim to extend their unbeaten run against Essex.
Squads to choose from
Surrey
Gareth Batty, Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Jade Dernbach, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith
Essex
Adam Wheater, William Buttleman, Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Tom Westley, James Porter, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Feroze Khushi, Varun Chopra
Probable Playing XIs
Surrey
Rory Burns, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty, Gus Atkinson
Essex
Adam Wheater, William Buttleman, Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook
Surrey vs. Essex: Match Details
Match: Surrey vs Essex, South Group
Venue: Kennington Oval, London
Date and Time (IST): 21st June, 11:00 PM
Surrey vs. Essex: Pitch report
Kennington Oval, London, is known for producing batting wickets. However, with heavy rain over the past three days, there will be a lot of moisture on the wicket. As a result, scoring runs will not be easy when the two teams take each other on.
The spinners played a starring role last time out in this ground and we expect it to remain that way this time around.
Surrey vs. Essex: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael-Kyle Pepper, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Gareth Batty, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Daniel Moriarty
Captain: Will Jacks
Vice-captain: James Neesham
Fantasy Suggestion #2: William Buttleman, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Simon Harmer, Jordan Clark, Gareth Batty, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Daniel Moriarty
Captain: Laurie Evans
Vice-captain: Gareth Batty