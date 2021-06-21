Surrey vs Essex: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 21, 2021

Surrey and Essex will lock horns in the South Group of the T20 Blast on Monday (21 June). The match will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

Surrey are yet to taste defeat in the tournament so far. They have recorded three excellent victories in five matches and have unfortunately had two games suspended due to heavy rainfall in London. With a better forecast on the cards, Surrey will be raring to go against Essex.

Essex themselves have experienced a poor start with four defeats and just one victory so far this season. They are reeling in eighth position in the Southern Group and need some inspirational performances to get back to winning ways.

Surrey look strong across all departments and will aim to extend their unbeaten run against Essex.

Squads to choose from

Surrey

Gareth Batty, Hashim Amla, Gus Atkinson, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Jade Dernbach, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith

Essex

Adam Wheater, William Buttleman, Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Tom Westley, James Porter, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater, Feroze Khushi, Varun Chopra

Probable Playing XIs

Surrey

Rory Burns, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty, Gus Atkinson

Essex

Adam Wheater, William Buttleman, Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

Surrey vs. Essex: Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Essex, South Group

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time (IST): 21st June, 11:00 PM

Surrey vs. Essex: Pitch report

Kennington Oval, London, is known for producing batting wickets. However, with heavy rain over the past three days, there will be a lot of moisture on the wicket. As a result, scoring runs will not be easy when the two teams take each other on.

The spinners played a starring role last time out in this ground and we expect it to remain that way this time around.

Surrey vs. Essex: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SUR vs ESS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael-Kyle Pepper, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Gareth Batty, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-captain: James Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: William Buttleman, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Simon Harmer, Jordan Clark, Gareth Batty, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Laurie Evans

Vice-captain: Gareth Batty

