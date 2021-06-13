SUR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 14th, 2021

Surrey will take on Glamorgan in the 24th match of the T20 Blast on Monday.

Surrey are top of the South Group points table with four points and a net run rate of +2.517 after winning their first two T20 Blast games. They began their campaign with a 54-run win over Middlesex and followed it up by beating Somerset by seven wickets.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, started their T20 Blast campaign with a six-wicket win over Worcestershire before suffering a four-run loss to Gloucestershire in their second outing. With two points and a net run rate of +0.187, they are fourth in the standings.

Squads to choose from:

Surrey

Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk)

Glamorgan

Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Michael Neser and James Weighell.

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya.

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Glamorgan,24th Match

Venue: The Oval, London

Date and Time: 14th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Oval offers a balanced track which favors both batsmen and bowlers, with the spinners expected to extract some turn off the surface as the pitch starts getting older. The average first innings score at the venue in the T20 format is 160 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs GLA)

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Cooke, Marnus Labuschagne, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Gareth Batty, Daniel Douthwaite, Tom Curran, Ruaidhri Smith, Tim van der Gugten

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Cooke, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Gareth Batty, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Tom Curran, Ruaidhri Smith, Tim van der Gugten

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Tom Curran

