SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 20, 2023

Surrey (SUR) and Glamorgan (GLA) will go head-to-head in the 92nd fixture of the 2023 T20 Vitality Competition on June 20 at the Oval Cricket Ground in London. The South Group Fixture will commence at 11 pm IST.

Surrey have predominately been on top of their game with seven wins out of 10 matches in the tournament. They are currently the second-ranked team in the South Group Points table, featuring a NRR of 1.434. Surrey would look to get back on track after suffering a shocking nine-wicket loss against Hampshire in their previous encounter.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, have looked a tad bit scratchy this season. Despite getting a few wins, they haven’t been able to maintain their winning momentum for too long. At present, Glamorgan have accumulated five wins in their last nine games and are currently sitting with a worrisome NRR of -0.430.

As we move close to this epic clash, we look at the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction match.

SUR vs GLA Squad for Today's Match

Surrey Squad

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan (c), Cameron Steel, Tom Lawes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Blake, Dan Moriarty

Glamorgan Squad

Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Sam Northeast, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya, Jamie Mcilroy, Chris Cooke, Tim Van Der Gugten, Cameron Fletcher, Will Smale, Andy Gorvin, Andrew Slater, Peter Hatzoglou, Callum Taylor

#3 Sam Northeast (GLA) - 7.5 credits

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Sam has been in rollicking form with the bat this season. He looked good in the last game against Gloucestershire where he scored a well-complied innings of 60(48) to get his side comfortably over with a 32-run victory. In addition, Sam has scored 254 runs at a commendable average of 31.75 including two half-centuries.

We are confident that Sam will carry his good form into this fixture. Hence, we highly recommend you feature him in your SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Sam Curran (SUR) - 9 credits

Surrey CCC v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast T20

Curran has been a highly valuable member of Surrey who has been chipping in with some match-defining contributions with the bat and the ball. He is currently the third-highest run-scorer for Surrey this season with 259 runs at a phenomenal average of 25.9. He is in threatening form with the ball with 12 wickets to his name.

Curran has been maintaining a very reasonable economy rate of less than 7.5 RPO and has achieved the best bowling figures of 5/26. His all-round capabilities can surely make him a threat to any opposition. Hence, he should be your go-to man for your SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Laurie Evans (SUR) - 8 credits

Sussex Sharks v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Evans is topping the runs chart for Surrey this season with 356 runs in 10 matches. He is averaging nearly 40 and is batting at a breathtaking strike rate of 158.22. Evans' batting this season features two half-centuries and one match-winning century of 118, which helped Surrey outclass Glamorgan in the early stages of the tournament.

He has demonstrated his extraordinary batting abilities and should surely feature in your SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

