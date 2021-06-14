SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 14th, 2021

Surrey and Glamorgan will lock horns at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Surrey have won both the matches they've played thus far in this edition. They defeated Middlesex by 54 runs in their opening match and followed it up with a seven-wicket win over Somerset in their second game.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, lost their season opener to Gloucestershire by four runs. They got back to winning ways with a seven-wicket win over Essex in their previous T20 Blast encounter.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for today's T20 Blast fixture between Surrey and Glamorgan.

#3 Jason Roy

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Jason Roy scored 45 runs off 42 balls in his club's season opener. In the second fixture against Somerset, he amassed 30 runs from just 14 balls at a strike rate of 214.29.

Considering his hard-hitting skills and strike rate, Roy is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as he could fetch you some valuable points.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne

Glamorgan v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored an unbeaten 93 runs in Glamorgan's opening fixture of the season. The sizzling knock came off 56 balls and included 10 fours and a couple of sixes. His efforts, however, went in vain as Glamorgan lost to Gloucestershire by four runs.

In the club's most recent fixture against Essex, Marnus Labuschagne contributed 59 runs to his team's tally. His knock came in handy for his side as they successfully chased down the target with six balls to spare.

#1 Sam Curran

Somerset CCC vs Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran should find a place in your Dream11 team. In the first game of the season against Middlesex, he scored 21 runs and picked up four wickets. Curran's scalps include John Simpson, Chris Green, Luke Hollman and Steven Finn.

In the previous game against Somerset, he dismissed Tom Banton early in the innings. Curran was also promoted up the order and came to bat at No. 4, hammering the bowlers all over the park. He amassed an unbeaten 72 runs off 36 balls that included five fours and six sixes.

Sam Curran could fetch you points with both the bat and the ball and is the best option to lead your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 blast encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee