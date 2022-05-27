SUR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Surrey (SUR) faces Glamorgan (GLA) in their first T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday.

Glamorgan started their T20 Blast campaign with a brilliant win over Sussex courtesy of a fine bowling performance from the likes of Michael Hogan and Daniel Douthwaite. However, they face a strong Surrey side filled with starpower as they look to sustain their winning start to the season.

Surrey, on the other hand, will be eyeing a winning start to their season with Jason Roy and Sam Curran headlining the roster. Given the depth and balance in the side, Surrey will start as the favourites in what promises to be an entertaining game in London.

SUR vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan (c), Dan Moriarty and Reece Topley

GLA XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Joe Cooke, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya and Michael Hogan

Match Details

SUR vs GLA, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Kia Oval despite there being some help available for the bowlers. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game, allowing batters to go all out from ball one. There should be some turn available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss with 170-180 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s SUR vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Laurie Evans: Laurie Evans is expected to take up the gloves for Surrey although the focus will be on his batting in the middle-order. Expected to slot in at number five, Evans is capable of upping the ante in the middle overs and scoring quick runs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus Labuschagne had a decent game against Sussex, scoring a 30-ball 41 alongside Sam Northeast. The Aussie also played a part with the ball albeit to little success. But with Labuschagne likely to play a more prominent role with the ball against a right-handed heavy Surrey side, he is a good addition to your SUR vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is one of the most exciting players in the English domestic circuit with the youngster impressing in other franchise leagues such as the BPL. While his batting is highly-valued, he is expected to play a part with his off-spin too. With the conditions also playing into his hands, he can be backed to perform in this game.

Bowler

Michael Hogan: Michael Hogan was the star of the show in Glamorgan's win over Sussex, churning out figures of 3 for 26 in his four overs. His swing-bowling prowess is highly-rated in the domestic circuit and given his clever use of variations and experience in the backend of the innings, he is a fine player to have in your SUR vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks (SUR)

Michael Neser (GLA)

Marnus Labuschagne (GLA)

Important stats for SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks - 393 runs in 12 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 35.73

Marnus Labuschagne - 390 runs in 8 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 55.71

Sam Curran - 6 wickets in 4 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Average: 14.50

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Sunil Narine, Michael Neser, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Michael Hogan, Chris Jordan and Jamie Overton

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Sunil Narine, Michael Neser, Daniel Douthwaite, Will Jacks, Michael Hogan, Chris Jordan and Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne, Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava