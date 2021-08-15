SUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup, 2nd Quarter-final

The second quarter-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will see Surrey take on Gloucestershire at the Kia Oval in London on Sunday.

Surrey will look to take full advantage of the home conditions as they look to seal a place in the semi-finals. But they face a Gloucestershire side brimming with confidence, with the likes of James Bracey and Tom Smith itching to make an impact for the away side.

SUR vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Mark Stoneman, Ben Geddes, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (c&wk), Tim David, Cam Steel, Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty and Rikki Clarke

GLO XI

Chris Dent (c), Ben Charlesworth/Oliver Price, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Ben Wells, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor, George Scott and Jared Warner

Match Details

SUR vs GLO, 2nd Quarter-final, The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021

Date and Time: August 15, 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Kia Oval with help on offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the pacers should get some swing early on, the batsmen will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses.

Today's SUR vs GLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Jamie Smith: Captain Jamie Smith has impressed in patches with his explosive batting ability in the middle order for Surrey. He will be keen to come good in this fixture as Surrey eye a big win against Gloucestershire.

Batter

Jack Taylor: Jack Taylor has been a mainstay in the Gloucs middle-order with handy contributions in the middle overs. Handy with the ball as well, Taylor should be a must-have in your SUR vs GLO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Tim David: Tim David comes into this Royal London One-Day Cup game on the back of a few stunning knocks to his name. With a strike-rate in excess of 150 whilst batting in the middle-order, David is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowler

Tom Smith: Gloucestershire's lead spinner Tom Smith has been sensational in the middle overs, a major reason as to why they are in the knockouts. With some spin on offer at the Kia Oval, Smith is surely a valuable option in the bowling department.

Top 3 best players to pick in SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Patel (SUR) - 449 points

Graeme van Buuren (GLO) - 410 points

Conor McKerr (SUR) - 402 points

Important stats for SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Tim David: 235 runs in 8 Matches, SR: 158.78

Conor McKerr: 16 wickets in 8 Matches, Bowl Average: 18.50

Jack Taylor: 245 runs in 7 Matches, Bat Average: 61.25

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Chris Dent, Mark Stoneman, Jack Taylor, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Tim David, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Conor McKerr and Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Ollie Pope. Vice-captain: James Bracey

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Chris Dent, Ben Geddes, Jack Taylor, Ollie Pope, Cam Steel, Tim David, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Dunn and Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Chris Dent. Vice-captain: Ollie Pope

