SUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 25

Surrey will take on Gloucestershire in the 25th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday.

Surrey have played one match so far and they began their campaign with a win. Surrey chased down 173 in the first game with a strong performance from the batting unit. Former West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has also joined the squad after returning from the IPL.

Gloucestershire have also played two league games so far, where they have won one and lost once. After losing their first match, they bounced back strongly in the next game and won by 41 runs. They will be hoping to continue with the same momentum.

SUR vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley

GLO XI

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne, Paul van Meekeren, Naseem Shah

Match Details

SUR vs SUS, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 31st May, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a balanced surface. Both batters and bowlers will find assistance on this wicket. Pacers will also have the advantage in the opening few overs of the match while spinners could prove decisive in the middle overs.

Today’s SUR vs GLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

James Bracey is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 78 runs in the first two matches.

Batters

Jason Roy is a wonderful opening batter who likes to take on the bowlers in this format of the game. Roy scored 15 runs in the last match and will be looking to improve his performance.

All-rounders

Ryan Higgins is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 73 runs in two matches and has also picked up three wickets so far. Higgins could prove to be a good captaincy pick for your SUR vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sam Curran is an explosive all-rounder who has been in good form. He scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 163 in the last match.

Bowlers

Although he was expensive in the first match, Naseem Shah has found success with the ball. He has picked up four wickets already.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Higgins (GLO) – 193 points

David Payne (GLO) – 155 points

James Bracey (GLO) – 136 points

Benny Howell (GLO) – 129 points

Naseem Shah (GLO) – 125 points

Important stats for SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Higgins: 73 runs and 3 wickets

David Payne: 5 wickets

Jason Roy: 15 runs

Benny Howell: 59 runs and 1 wicket

Sam Curran: 36 runs and 1 wicket

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pope, Ian Cockbain, Jason Roy, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Sam Curran, David Payne, Naseem Shah, Reece Topley

Captain: Ryan Higgins, Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

SUR vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Ollie Pope, Ian Cockbain, Jason Roy, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, David Payne, Naseem Shah, Reece Topley

Captain: Benny Howell, Vice-Captain: David Payne

