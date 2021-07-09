SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 9th, 2021

Surrey are set to play against Kent in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Kennington Oval in London on Friday, July 9.

Kent are handsomely placed at the top of the table with 15 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of 0.347. In their previous game, they beat Surrey by 11 runs.

Surrey, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the table with 13 points from 12 matches. Since winning their first three games, the team has had its fair share of stutters.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

Kent Spitfires v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Jack Leaning is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Kent in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast. In 10 matches, the right-handed batter has scored 287 runs at an average and a strike rate of 35.87 and 142.07 respectively.

In Kent’s previous match against Lancashire in Manchester, Leaning scored 50 runs off 40 balls with four fours and a six. The knock was crucial in the context of the game as Kent won by 11 runs.

Glamorgan v Kent - LV= Insurance County Championship

Jordan Cox has been exceptional for Kent thus far in the ongoing T20 Blast. The 20-year-old is presently his team’s leading run-scorer, having scored 300 runs from 10 matches at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 135.74.

His decent form is one of the primary reasons behind Kent’s dominance in the 2021 T20 Blast. In his team’s previous game against Surrey, Cox smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 61 with five fours and four sixes.

Surrey CCC v Glamorgan - Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey's Jamie Smith has lived up to expectations in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. In the absence of Will Jacks, who is part of England’s squad for the ODIs against Pakistan, Smith can’t afford to drop his guard.

In 11 matches, Smith has churned out 236 runs at an average and a strike rate of 33.71 and 126.88 respectively. The 20-year-old scored fifties against Sussex and Hampshire and the knocks should stand him in good stead.

