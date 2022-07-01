SUR vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Surrey (SUR) will face Kent (KET) in a T20 Blast 2022 South Group fixture at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday, July 1.

Surrey have been the team to beat in the T20 Blast 2022 with nine wins in 11 completed games. Although their form has tapered off in recent times, they can call upon the likes of Jason Roy and Reece Topley to do the damage. Kent, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the points table with only three wins so far. They will be without Sam Billings for this game owing to national duty. But they have a decent roster capable of springing a surprise on Surrey. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at the Kia Oval.

SUR vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Aaron Hardie, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan (c), Reece Topley and Daniel Moriarty.

KET XI

Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning (c), George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Darren Stevens, Fred Klaassen and Jaskaran Singh.

Match Details

SUR vs KET, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Kia Oval despite there being some help on offer for the pacers early on. The ball should skid onto the bat nicely under the lights, allowing the batters to go on the attack from ball one. There could be some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today’s SUR vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith has been a good asset in the top order for Surrey, scoring quick runs alongside Laurie Evans and Will Jacks. With Sam Curran and Jason Roy returning to the fold, Smith will have to settle for a lower-middle order slot. But given his returns in recent matches, he could be backed to score some quick runs and add value with his keeping skills as well.

Batter

Joe Denly: Joe Denly has been sensational for Kent this season, coming up with valuable knocks at the top of the order. He is an experienced campaigner who can also chip in with the ball. With the Kent star in decent form with the bat, he should be a good addition to your SUR vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Will Jacks: While Surrey's international stars have flown in and out of the roster, Jacks' batting returns have held the Surrey batting unit afloat. The youngster has been brilliant with the bat, scoring 422 runs at a fair rate. With Jacks also adding value with the ball, he is a must-have in your SUR vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Qais Ahmad: Qais Ahmad has not had the best of T20 Blast seasons so far, proving to be a touch expensive at times. However, he is one of the best spinners in the world with his variations serving him well. With Qais capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is another one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy (SUR)

Qais Ahmad (KET)

Laurie Evans (SUR)

Important stats for SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Narine - 12 wickets in 12 T20 Blast 2022 matches, ER: 5.86

Joe Denly - 416 runs in 11 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 37.82

Will Jacks - 422 runs in 12 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 38.36

SUR vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SUR vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Alex Blake, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Jack Leaning, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley and Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Jack Leaning.

SUR vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Fred Klaassen, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley and Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: George Linde.

