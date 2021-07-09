SUR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast 2021 Match - July 9th, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Surrey take on Kent at the Kia Oval in London on Friday.

Kent head into this round of fixtures as table-toppers with seven wins in 11 games. Riding on the exploits of their batting unit, Kent have sealed a playoff spot, but would love to keep their momentum intact. Although Zak Crawley isn't available for Kent, they will have a roster filled with youth and experience and will ideally start the T20 Blast game as the clear favorites.

Their opponents Surrey aren't pushovers by any means. Blessed with a resourceful bowling attack, Surrey will look to return to winning ways with a potential knockout spot hanging in the balance. However, they will need to make do without Will Jacks, who isn't available due to national commitments. But they have enough in the tank with Laurie Evans being key.

With both teams eyeing a crucial win in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Kia Oval.

Squads to choose from

Surrey

Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sam Billings, Oliver Robinson, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilchrist, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmore, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Hamidullah Qadri, Adam Milne, Marcus O’Riordan

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Tim David, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Gareth Batty (c), Dan Moriarty, Conor McKerr and Gus Atkinson

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Alex Blake, Qais Ahmad, Adam Milne, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes and James Logan/Tawanda Muyeye

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Kent, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 9th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

The Kia Oval has seen its fair share of runs this season and should play host to another high-scoring T20 Blast encounter. The pacers will be key on this surface, with swing and bounce available in abundance. However, the ball should skid on nicely to the bat, helping the batsmen to play their strokes freely. The spinners will need to vary their pace and length to keep the batters in check and scalp wickets. 170 should be par at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs KET)

SUR vs KET T20 Blast Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Cox, D Bell-Drummond, J Leaning, L Evans, T David, J Denly, J Overton, J Clark, D Moriarty, Q Ahmad and A Milne

Captain: L Evans. Vice-captain: J Denly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Smith, D Bell-Drummond, A Blake, L Evans, T David, J Denly, J Overton, G Batty, D Moriarty, Q Ahmad and A Milne

Captain: J Denly. Vice-captain: J Overton

