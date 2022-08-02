SUR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

The opening round of the English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 has Surrey (SUR) hosting Leicestershire (LEI) at Guildford CC on Tuesday, August 2.

The English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022 is up and running with heavyweights Surrey keen to get their campaign off to the best possible start. Although none of their big guns are available for this game, Surrey still boast a brilliant roster and can depend on the likes of Conor McKerr and Ryan Patel to step up in the competition. Leicestershire, on the other hand, also have a decent side with Lewis Hill leading them in the absence of Colin Ackermann. Like Surrey, Leicestershire also have a lot of depth and balance in their side, making for an entertaining game on Tuesday.

SUR vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Cameron Steel, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes (c), Josh Blake, Nico Reifer (wk), Nick Kimber, Conor McKerr, Nathan Barnwell, Amar Virdi, Matt Dunn and Tom Lawes.

LEI XI

Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Lewis Hill (c), Wiaan Mulder, Arron Lilley, Harry Swindells (wk), Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Chris Wright and Beuran Hendricks.

Match Details

SUR vs LEI, English One-Day Cup 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 2nd August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Pitch Report

The pitch at Woodbridge Road is likely to be competitive with ample help on offer for the pacers. While the batters will look to go on the attack from ball one, there should be enough swing available with the new ball to keep the bowlers interested. The spinners, meanwhile, will have to vary their pace to get something off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s SUR vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis Hill: Lewis Hill was one of Leicestershire's best performers in the previous edition, scoring over 300 runs in the middle order. Hill is a technically sound batter who has a knack for scoring big runs. He has been in decent form on the domestic circuit this season and could be backed to put in a good performance today.

Batter

Ryan Patel: A top performer in the English Domestic One-Day Cup 2021, Ryan Patel has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year or so. He has been a consistent performer in the County Championship, even chipping in with the ball. Given his all-round skills and abilities, he is a good addition to your SUR vs LEI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder: Wiaan Mulder has been a good addition to the Leicestershire roster this season, impressing in both the T20 Blast and the County Championship. While he is a capable bowler, his strength lies with the bat given his ability to score quick runs. With the conditions also likely to suit him, Mulder is a must-have in your SUR vs LEI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Conor McKerr: Conor McKerr is a skilled pacer who can swing the new ball and also generate some discomforting pace. While he has had his moments in the County Championship, McKerr is yet to strike a chord with consistency. He was one of Surrey's best players in the previous edition and would be keen to start this campaign with a couple of wickets.

Top 3 best players to pick in SUR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Matt Dunn (SUR)

Wiaan Mulder (LEI)

Cameron Steel (SUR)

Important stats for SUR vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Patel - 386 runs in 8 English One-Day Cup 2021 innings, Average: 55.14

Lewis Hill - 322 runs in 7 English One-Day Cup 2021 innings, Average: 46.00

Conor McKerr - 18 wickets in 10 English One-Day Cup 2021 matches, Average: 21.44

SUR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022)

SUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Ryan Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Wright, Conor McKerr and Amar Virdi.

Captain: Wiaan Mulder. Vice-captain: Ryan Patel.

SUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - English Domestic One-Day Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Ryan Patel, Louis Kimber, Nico Reifer, Cameron Steel, Wiaan Mulder, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Wright, Conor McKerr and Matt Dunn.

Captain: Ryan Patel. Vice-captain: Louis Kimber.

