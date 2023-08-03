SUR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2023, Match 7

Surrey (SUR) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) in the Match 7 of the English One Day Cup 2023 at The Oval in London on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 7.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both Surrey and Leicestershire. In the pre-season warm-up game, Surrey defeated Suffolk by 101 runs in a rain-affected match. They will also look to begin this campaign on a strong note.

Meanwhile, Leciestershire suffered a loss at the hands of Staffordshire by two runs in a match where DLS rule had to be applied. They would want to turn things around going into the first official match.

SUR vs LEI Match Details, Match 7

The Match 7 of English One Day Cup 2023 will be played on August 3 at the The Oval in London. The match is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUR vs LEI, English One Day Cup 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: August 03, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: The Oval, London

Live Streaming and Broadcast: ECB app

SUR vs LEI Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the tournament to be held at The Oval. One can expect a balanced surface that will have something for both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers will be looking to make a strong impression with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 296.33

Average second innings score: 271

SUR vs LEI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Surrey: NA

Leicestershire: NA

SUR vs LEI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Surrey Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Surrey Probable Playing 11

Rory Burns (C), JL Smith, R Patel, CT Steel, BT Foakes (wk), Josh Blake, Daniel Worrall, D Moriarty, MP Dunn, Nick Kimber, and A Virdi.

Leicestershire Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Leicestershire Probable Playing 11

LJ Hill (C), NR Welch, S Steel, RK Patel, Colin Ackermann, AM Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, PSP Handscomb (wk), LPJ Kimber, HJ Swindells, and WS Davis.

SUR vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Peter Handscomb (632 runs in 22 ODIs)

Peter Handscomb will be an excellent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 632 runs at an average of 33.26 in his ODI career and has also notched up over 3800 runs in List A cricket.

Top Batter pick

Rory Burns (1722 runs in 57 List A matches)

Rory Burns could prove to be a reliable batter for his side. Although he has never represented England in ODIs, he has amassed 1722 runs at an average of over 35 in List A cricket.

Top All-rounder pick

Cameron Steel (334 runs and 14 wickets in 22 List A matches)

Cameron Steel could prove to be influential in both departments. He has scored 334 runs in 22 List A games and has also collected 14 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Daniel Worrall (50 wickets in 43 List A matches)

Daniel Worrall has played three ODIs for England but hadn’t been impressive. In List A cricket, he has 50 wickets in 43 games.

SUR vs LEI match captain and vice-captain choices

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder has played just 12 ODI matches for South Africa where he has scored 81 runs and taken 10 wickets. Mulder has made a mark in List A cricket, scoring 1358 runs at an average of 37.72. He has also scalped 61 wickets in 58 matches. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Colin Ackermann

Colin Ackermann has played seven ODIs, scoring 211 runs at an average of 35.16 and has taken four wickets. He has also hammered 2471 runs in 90 List A games and has 46 wickets to his name. Ackermann has plenty of experience in this format.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats Wiaan Mulder 1358 runs and 61 wickets in 58 List A matches Colin Ackermann 2471 runs and 46 wickets in 90 List A matches Peter Handscomb 632 runs in 22 ODIs Rory Burns 1722 runs in 57 List A matches Cameron Steel 334 runs and 14 wickets in 22 List A matches

SUR vs LEI match expert tips

Peter Handscomb is a player who brings out his best game on the big stages and he should be a mandatory choice in your SUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SUR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

SUR vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: B Foakes, P Handscomb, J Smith

Batters: R Burns, N Welch, R Patel

All-rounders: C Ackermann, W Mulder, C Steel

Bowlers: D Worrall, D Moriarty

