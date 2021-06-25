SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 25th, 2021

Surrey and Middlesex will lock horns at Kennington Oval in London on Friday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Surrey have had mixed results with three wins and two defeats so far. They are currently in the fourth spot and will aim for a better spot going into this encounter against a relatively weaker side.

Middlesex are having a forgetful season with just one win and five defeats so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will look to move upwards before the league reaches its business end.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Surrey and Middlesex.

#3 Joe Cracknell

Hampshire v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast 2020

Middlesex opener Joe Cracknell has lived up to his captain's expectations thus far. He has done all he can to contribute with the bat this season.

Cracknell’s form is a silver lining in an otherwise poor season for the Middlesex side. He smacked two beautiful fifties this season and looked in tremendous form right from the first ball in all four encounters.

#2 Laurie Evans

Somerset CCC vs Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Laurie Evans is one such batsman who can take the game away from the opposition. However, Evans is yet to join the party for his side this season. He has only one fifty to his name, and we are yet to see his best in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Evans is expected to hit the right chords in this encounter against Middlesex. He has all the shots in his book and will aim to settle down before going for big shots.

#1 Will Jacks

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey opener Will Jacks is responsible for providing his team with flying starts in every game. He has scored 194 runs in six innings, including two half-centuries. He has averaged 38.8 from six encounters this season.

Will can roll over his arm in the middle overs for his side. The English off-spinner can chip in with an over or two when required by Surrey.

Edited by Diptanil Roy