SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - May 20th, 2021

Round 7 of the English County Championship will see Surrey take on Middlesex at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday.

Surrey found their touch in the previous game despite rain playing spoilsport. They are in the running for a top-two finish in their group with three wins in six games. With a strong batting unit consisting of in-form English internationals Rory Burns and Ollie Pope, Surrey will start as favorites in the upcoming English County Championship game. But their bowling attack needs to step up against a decent Middlesex batting line-up.

Their opponents, Middlesex, head into the game on the back of a tough loss to Hampshire. Their top-order failed to get going in the previous game, as they were undone by Kyle Abbott and Mohammad Abbas, with the duo picking up 17 wickets between them. With Peter Handscomb, Middlesex's star recruit, not being amongst the runs this season, the other batsmen need to step up to the fore in the English County Championship.

With both teams eyeing crucial points at the Kia Oval, we should be in for an entertaining English County Championship game this week.

Squads to choose from

Surrey

Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Amar Virdi

Middlesex

Nick Gubbins, Sam Robson, Peter Handscomb, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Toby Roland-Jones, Stephen Eskinazi, Jack Davies, John Simpson, Robbie White, Ethan Bamber, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn, Tom Helm and Tim Murtagh

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Rory Burns (c), Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks/Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Amar Virdi, Reece Topley, Jordan Clark and Kemar Roach

Middlesex

Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Nick Gubbins, Peter Handscomb (c), John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Tim Murtagh, Blake Cullen, James Harris, Ethan Bamber and Robbie White

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Middlesex, Round 7

Date & Time: 20th May 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kia Oval is a decent one to bat on despite there being help on offer for the bowlers. As seen in previous English County Championship rounds, the pacers should enjoy the swing movements early on. There isn't much turn available for the spinners, which might lure teams into fielding pace-heavy bowling attacks. The batsmen will need to be wary of movement off the surface, with cloudy conditions expected on all four days of the fixture. As is the case in England, inclement weather could be a worry. But we shouldn't be in for a lot of interruptions during the week.

English County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs MID)

SUR vs MID Dream11 Tips - English County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simpson, N Gubbins, P Handscomb, H Amla, O Pope, R Burns, M Andersson, T Murtagh, E Bamber, J Clark and K Roach

Captain: R Burns. Vice-captain: N Gubbins

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Foakes, N Gubbins, P Handscomb, S Robson, O Pope, R Burns, M Andersson, T Murtagh, B Cullen, J Clark and K Roach

Captain: O Pope. Vice-captain: J Clark