SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 25th, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Surrey take on Middlesex at the Kia Oval in London on Friday.

Surrey have been quite impressive in the T20 Blast this season, with three wins in five completed games. Although they have lost a few matches recently, Surrey have a decent squad to fall back on, with the likes of Will Jacks and Daniel Moriarty in good form. However, they will need the experience of Rory Burns and Jade Dernbach more than ever as they try and sustain their bid for a top-four finish.

Their opponents, Middlesex, currently sit at the bottom of the table with just one win at the time of writing. Although Middlesex have struggled to click as a unit, Chris Green's performances with the ball are noteworthy. They will need the likes of Stephen Eskinazi and captain Steve Finn to step up if they are to return to winning ways in the T20 Blast.

Although Surrey will start the game as the favorites, Middlesex have a well-balanced team capable of upsetting their London rivals. All in all, a cracking T20 Blast game beckons, with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Surrey

Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi.

Middlesex

Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson, James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Chris Green.

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c), Daniel Moriarty and Jade Dernbach

Middlesex

Joe Cracknell, John Simpson, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn (c), Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Luke Hollman, Nathan Sowter

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Middlesex, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 25th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Kia Oval with some help on offer for the pacers as well. Although the fast bowlers should get the ball to swing around early on, the batsmen will look to maximize the powerplay conditions. As the game progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs MID)

SUR vs MID T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simpson, L Evans, R Burns, S Eskinazi, W Jacks, J Clark, C Green, D Mitchell, S Finn, N Sowter and D Moriarty

Captain: L Evans. Vice-captain: D Mitchell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Smith, L Evans, N Gubbins, S Eskinazi, W Jacks, J Clark, C Green, D Mitchell, S Finn, N Sowter and D Moriarty

Captain: D Mitchell. Vice-captain: W Jacks

