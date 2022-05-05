SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship Division One 2022 Match

Surrey (SUR) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in a County Championship Division One match of the County Championship 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, 5 May.

With two wins and two draws from four games, Surrey are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 67 points. Northamptonshire have had three draws so far. They have 38 points and are sixth in the points table.

SUR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today

Surrey: Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Sam Curran, Colin de Grandhomme, Daniel Worrall, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley.

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (c), Will Young, Emilio Gay, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Luke Procter, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Matthew Kelly, Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson.

Match Details

SUR vs NOR, County Championship Division One

Date & Time: May 5th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The track at the Kennington Oval in London is usually a solid one to bat on. Two games have been played at the venue so far this season, with the first-innings scores being 467 and 337. While there will be some movement available for the pacers, the spinners are not expected to find much turn off the surface.

Today’s SUR vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Foakes has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 288 runs in four innings.

Batters

Ollie Pope has been batting really well this season, accumulating 321 runs, including a ton and two fifties, in five innings.

Will Young has played three innings so far, scoring 192 runs, including a couple of half-centuries.

All-rounder

Gareth Berg has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball, scoring 144 runs and taking 11 wickets.

Bowler

Ben Sanderson is Northamptonshire's leading wicket-taker in the County Championship Division One with 15 scalps at an average of 19.26.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sam Curran (SUR)

Will Young (NOR)

Ollie Pope (SUR)

Ben Sanderson (NOR)

Jordan Clark (SUR)

Important stats for SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Ollie Pope: 321 runs

Jordan Clark: 16 wickets

Sam Curran: 177 runs

Will Young: 192 runs

Ben Sanderson: 15 wickets

SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction (County Championship Division One)

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Northamptonshire - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, Will Young, Ollie Pope, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Ben Sanderson.

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Will Young.

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Northamptonshire - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, Will Young, Ollie Pope, Gareth Berg, Tom Taylor, Sam Curran, Reece Tapley, Jordan Clark, Ben Sanderson, Matthew Kelly.

Captain: Ollie Pope. Vice-captain: Gareth Berg.

Edited by Samya Majumdar