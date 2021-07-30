SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 27

Surrey will take on Northamptonshire in the 27th match of the Royal London Cup at The Oval in London on Friday.

Surrey have made an excellent start to their campaign. They defeated Yorkshire by five wickets and then overcame Nottinghamshire by 33 runs in their most recent encounter. After two matches in the Royal London Cup, Northamptonshire are still without a win.

SUR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Dan Moriarty, Hashim Amla, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Tim David, Ryan Patel, Mark Stoneman, Rikki Clarke, Conor McKerr, Nico Reifer

NOR XI

Charlie Thurston, Rob Keogh, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Wayne Parnell, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib

Match Details

SUR vs NOR, Royal London Cup Match 27

Date and Time: 30th July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London

Pitch Report

The Oval pitch is suitable for batting and batters will find that the ball comes on well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. The average first innings score here is 254.

Today’s SUR vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Smith should be the undisputed wicket-keeper choice. He scored a half-century in the most recent match against Nottinghamshire and has been in great touch with the bat.

Batsmen

Mark Stoneman began the campaign with a spectacular knock of 73 runs against Yorkshire. He followed that up with another solid innings in the next match.

Ben Curran scored a half-century for Northamptonshire in the opening fixture and will be looking to do the same here.

All-rounders

Ryan Patel scored a magnificent century against Nottinghamshire and should be a multiplier pick for your Dream11 SUR vs NOR Fantasy Side. He also has a wicket to his name.

Tom Taylor has been a wonderful asset with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 65 runs and has picked up five wickets.

Bowlers

Gus Atkinson has been leading the line for Surrey. He has claimed five wickets in two matches.

With five wickets to his name too, Conor McKerr has supported Atkinson well.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Patel (SUR) – 231 points

Tom Taylor (NOR) – 220 points

Gus Atkinson (SUR) – 172 points

Mark Stoneman (SUR) – 151 points

Conor McKerr (SUR) – 142 points

Important stats for SUR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Patel: 133 runs and 1 wicket

Tom Taylor: 65 runs and 5 wickets

Gus Atkinson: 15 runs and 5 wickets

Mark Stoneman: 116 runs

Conor McKerr: 5 wickets

SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

SUR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Ben Curran, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Ryan Patel, Conor McKerr, Ben Sanderson, Gus Atkinson, Jack White

Captain: Ryan Patel, Vice-Captain: Tom Taylor

SUR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Ben Curran, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Ryan Patel, Conor McKerr, Ben Sanderson, Gus Atkinson

Captain: Mark Stoneman, Vice-Captain: Gus Atkinson

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava