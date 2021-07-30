SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 27

Surrey will take on Northamptonshire in the 27th match of the Royal London Cup at The Oval in London on Friday.
Surrey have made an excellent start to their campaign. They defeated Yorkshire by five wickets and then overcame Nottinghamshire by 33 runs in their most recent encounter. After two matches in the Royal London Cup, Northamptonshire are still without a win.
SUR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today
SUR XI
Dan Moriarty, Hashim Amla, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Tim David, Ryan Patel, Mark Stoneman, Rikki Clarke, Conor McKerr, Nico Reifer
NOR XI
Charlie Thurston, Rob Keogh, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Wayne Parnell, Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib
Match Details
SUR vs NOR, Royal London Cup Match 27
Date and Time: 30th July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: The Oval, London
Pitch Report
The Oval pitch is suitable for batting and batters will find that the ball comes on well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. The average first innings score here is 254.
Today’s SUR vs NOR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Jamie Smith should be the undisputed wicket-keeper choice. He scored a half-century in the most recent match against Nottinghamshire and has been in great touch with the bat.
Batsmen
Mark Stoneman began the campaign with a spectacular knock of 73 runs against Yorkshire. He followed that up with another solid innings in the next match.
Ben Curran scored a half-century for Northamptonshire in the opening fixture and will be looking to do the same here.
All-rounders
Ryan Patel scored a magnificent century against Nottinghamshire and should be a multiplier pick for your Dream11 SUR vs NOR Fantasy Side. He also has a wicket to his name.
Tom Taylor has been a wonderful asset with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 65 runs and has picked up five wickets.
Bowlers
Gus Atkinson has been leading the line for Surrey. He has claimed five wickets in two matches.
With five wickets to his name too, Conor McKerr has supported Atkinson well.
Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team
Ryan Patel (SUR) – 231 points
Tom Taylor (NOR) – 220 points
Gus Atkinson (SUR) – 172 points
Mark Stoneman (SUR) – 151 points
Conor McKerr (SUR) – 142 points
Important stats for SUR vs NOR Dream11 prediction team
Ryan Patel: 133 runs and 1 wicket
Tom Taylor: 65 runs and 5 wickets
Gus Atkinson: 15 runs and 5 wickets
Mark Stoneman: 116 runs
Conor McKerr: 5 wickets
SUR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Ben Curran, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Ryan Patel, Conor McKerr, Ben Sanderson, Gus Atkinson, Jack White
Captain: Ryan Patel, Vice-Captain: Tom Taylor
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Ben Curran, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Ryan Patel, Conor McKerr, Ben Sanderson, Gus Atkinson
Captain: Mark Stoneman, Vice-Captain: Gus Atkinson