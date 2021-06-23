SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 23rd, 2021

Surrey will take on Somerset in the 59th match of the T20 Blast on Wednesday.

Surrey have played six T20 Blast fixtures so far, winning thrice and losing once, while two of their games were abandoned due to rain. They are currently third in the South Group standings with eight points, just two behind table-toppers Kent. Surrey suffered their first T20 Blast loss of the season in their last match against Essex, who beat them by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, with one win, two losses and two washed-out games, Somerset currently find themselves seventh in the points table.They ended their three-match losing streak with a 47-run win over table-toppers Kent in their last match. While Somerset will head into Wednesday's T20 Blast game high on confidence, they will start as underdogs.

Squads to choose from:

Surrey

Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk)

Somerset

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Edward Byrom, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Somerset, 59th Match

Venue: The Oval, London

Date and Time: 23rd June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval generally favors bowlers in the T20 format, especially spinners, who will prove crucial in the middle overs. Batsmen will find it hard to get settled and switch gears on this track. A score of around 140 runs is expected to be par at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs SOM)

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Tips -T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Jamie Smith, Jason Roy, Tom Abell, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Dan Moriarty

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Jason Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Jamie Smith, Jason Roy, Tom Abell, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Tom Curran, Dan Moriarty

Captain: Marchant De Lange. Vice-captain: Tom Abell

