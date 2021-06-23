SUR vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 23rd, 2021

Surrey will take on Somerset in the 59th match of the T20 Blast on Wednesday.
Surrey have played six T20 Blast fixtures so far, winning thrice and losing once, while two of their games were abandoned due to rain. They are currently third in the South Group standings with eight points, just two behind table-toppers Kent. Surrey suffered their first T20 Blast loss of the season in their last match against Essex, who beat them by eight wickets.
Meanwhile, with one win, two losses and two washed-out games, Somerset currently find themselves seventh in the points table.They ended their three-match losing streak with a 47-run win over table-toppers Kent in their last match. While Somerset will head into Wednesday's T20 Blast game high on confidence, they will start as underdogs.
Squads to choose from:
Surrey
Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk)
Somerset
Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller
Predicted Playing XIs
Surrey
Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty
Somerset
Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Edward Byrom, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach
Match Details
Match: Surrey vs Somerset, 59th Match
Venue: The Oval, London
Date and Time: 23rd June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The track at the Oval generally favors bowlers in the T20 format, especially spinners, who will prove crucial in the middle overs. Batsmen will find it hard to get settled and switch gears on this track. A score of around 140 runs is expected to be par at the venue.
T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs SOM)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Jamie Smith, Jason Roy, Tom Abell, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Dan Moriarty
Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Jason Roy
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Jamie Smith, Jason Roy, Tom Abell, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Tom Curran, Dan Moriarty
Captain: Marchant De Lange. Vice-captain: Tom Abell