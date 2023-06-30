SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 30, 2023

Surrey (SUR) will lock horns against Somerset (SOM) in the 112th match of the English T20 Blast 2023 on Friday, June 30. The Kennington Oval in London will host this SUR vs SOM clash.

Surrey faced Middlesex in their last game and suffered a loss. Their batters contributed as they posted a mammoth 252 on the board, however, the bowlers went on a journey as they failed to defend the total as Middlesex chased it down in the last over.

Somerset, on the other hand, beat Gloucestershire in their previous encounter. The bowlers restricted Gloucestershire to 186/8 before their batters stepped up to take them across the line with three balls to spare.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SUR vs SOM game.

SUR vs SOM Squad for Today's Match

Surrey Squad

Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Josh Blake, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Dan Moriarty, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Cam Steel

Somerset Squad

Tom Abell (c), Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Craig Overton, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Josh Davey, Shoaib Bashir.

#3 Will Smeed (SOM) – 7 credits

Somerset CCC v Gloucestershire CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Will Smeed has been in very good form in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Somerset opener played a fantastic knock against Gloucestershire in their previous game. Chasing 187, Smeed scored 78 off 42 balls which helped them chase down the total. He hit seven boundaries and five sixes.

Smeed is one of the most explosive batters going around in the English domestic circuit right now and once he gets going, it will be hard for Surrey to stop him. You must pick him as a captain for your Dream11 side for the SUR vs SOM clash.

#2 Laurie Evans (SUR) – 8 credits

Surrey CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Laurie Evans of Surrey was brilliant in their previous game against Middlesex. Opening the batting, he hit eight boundaries and seven maximums to score 96 off just 45 balls. He missed out on a well-deserved ton by four runs.

Evans is in rich form with the bat in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 481 runs in 12 games and averages 43.73 in the competition. You can’t ignore him while selecting the captain for your Dream11 side for the SUR vs SOM game.

#1 Will Jacks (SUR) – 9 credits

Surrey CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Will Jacks along with Laurie Evans form a formidable opening pair for Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Jacks has scored 468 runs in 12 outings at an average of 42.55. He is striking at 160.27 in the competition and is a player to look forward to on Friday.

Jacks played a blinder of a knock in their last game against Middlesex. He scored 85 off 37 balls, which included nine fours and five biggies. He is also handy with the ball and can fetch you points in both departments.

Poll : Which of these batters will earn more points? Will Jacks Laurie Evans 0 votes