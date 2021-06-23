SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 23rd, 2021

Surrey will face Somerset in Match No.59 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at the Kia Oval in London.

Surrey are placed third in the South Group table with eight points. Meanwhile, Somerset are seventh on the table with five points. Surrey lost their previous game against Essex while Somerset’s clash against Glamorgan was abandoned.

On that note, here are three players who you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this crunch T20 Blast encounter.

Best captain or vice captain picks for the Surrey vs Somerset Vitality T20 Blast 2021 clash

#3 Will Jacks

Surrey batsman Will Jacks has scored 129 runs from five games in the ongoing T20 Blast, with his high score being 70. Jacks has scored his runs at a strike rate of 211.47.

With Surrey missing their England national players, Will Jacks will have a crucial role to play for them with the bat.

#2 Marchant de Lange

Somerset right-arm quick Marchant de Lange has been in fine form with the ball. He has picked up seven wickets from just three games in this edition of the T20 Blast.

Averaging 13.71, he has the best figures of 3/18. Marchant de Lange is a vital pick for your Dream11 team and can earn you some valuable points.

#1 Tom Abell

Right-handed batsman Tom Abell is having a good run so far in the T20 Blast. He has scored 141 runs from just three outings for Somerset. He has a couple of fifties to his name as well, with a top score of 69.

Tom Abell averages 47 and has a strike rate of 169.87. His 33-ball 68, at a strike rate of 206.1, also won him the Man of the Match award against Kent.

