SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship 2022 Division 1

Surrey will take on Somerset in a Division One encounter of the County Championship 2022 at the Kennington Oval, London on Thursday.

Surrey have started their campaign well, garnering a draw and an innings victory. Meanwhile, Somerset have lost both their games and have struggled to get going this season.

SUR vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

Surrey

Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, James Taylor.

Somerset

Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell (c), Matt Renshaw, James Hildreth, Tom Banton, Steven Davies (wk), Josh Davey, Craig Overton, Peter Siddle, Jack Leach.

Match Details

Match: SUR vs SOM.

Date & Time: April 21, 2022; 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval in London is usually a good one to bat on. However, there could be something in it for pacers, and the ball is likely to nip around, especially early on in the game.

Today’s SUR vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Foakes has looked in fine form with the bat, accumulating 177 runs in two innings and also taking seven catches.

Batters

Ollie Pope has a half-century and a ton so far, scoring 195 runs.

All-rounders

Tom Abell can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. He can get those big scores and also chip in with vital wickets.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle has bowled well in two games, bagging seven scalps at an average of 19.00.

Five best players to pick in SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Ollie Pope (SUR)

Tom Abell (SOM)

Peter Siddle (SOM)

Ben Foakes (SUR)

Sam Curran (SUR).

Key stats for SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Team

Ollie Pope: 185 runs

Jamie Overton: 8 wickets

Peter Siddle: 7 wickets.

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Somerset - County Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Hashim Amla, Matt Renshaw, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Ollie Pope. Vice-captain: Tom Abell.

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Somerset - County Championship 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Foakes, Tom Banton, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Matt Renshaw, Sam Curran, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, James Taylor, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Peter Siddle.

Edited by Bhargav