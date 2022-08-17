SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Surrey (SUR) will take on Somerset (SOM) in an English Domestic One-Day Cup match at The Oval in London on Wednesday, August 17.

Surrey have struggled to get going in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. They have managed to win just one out of their five outings and are seventh in the standings. Somerset, meanwhile, are yet to open their account in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. They have lost all five of their matches and are rooted to the bottom of the points table.

SUR vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes (c), Cameron Steel, Josh Blake (wk), Thomas Lawes, Nico Reifer, Nicholas Kimber, Conor McKerr, Amar Virdi, Nathan Barnwell, Yousef Majid.

SOM XI

Matt Renshaw, Steven Davies(wk), Lewis Goldsworthy, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, James Rew, Ben Green(c), Kasey Aldridge, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Brooks, Sonny Baker.

Match Details

SUR vs SOM, English Domestic One-Day Cup, Match 52

Date and Time: 17th August, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London

Pitch Report

The track at The Oval offers an excellent batting surface, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 290. But the pacers might find some assistance due to the overcast conditions.

Today’s SUR vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

James Rew scored a wonderful century in the last match against Middlesex and will be keen to play another big knock today.

Batters

Matt Renshaw is Somerset's top run-scorer this season with 240 runs, including a century, at an average of 48.

Ryan Patel, meanwhile, is the leading run-scorer for Surrey in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. He has amassed 264 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of over 103.

All-rounders

Ben Green has amassed 211 runs at an average of over 52 and a strike rate of over 128. He has also taken three wickets and could be a fabulous captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Tom Lawes has scored 133 runs and taken four wickets in the English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Bowlers

Conor McKerr is Surrey's leading wicket-taker in the competition with 10 wickets at an average of 25.80 and an economy rate of 5.86.

Sean Baker has picked up nine wickets at an average of 17 in just three English Domestic One-Day matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Ben Green (SOM) – 381 points

Matt Renshaw (SOM) – 358 points

Ryan Patel (SUR) – 355 points

Tom Lawes (SUS) – 302 points

Conor McKerr (SUR) – 295 points

Important stats for SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Ben Green: 211 runs and 3 wickets

Matt Renshaw: 240 runs

Ryan Patel: 264 runs

Tom Lawes: 133 runs and 4 wickets

Conor McKerr: 10 wickets

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Rew, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes, Ben Green, Tom Lawes, Kasey Aldridge, Conor McKerr, Sean Baker, Yousef Majid, Matt Dunn.

Captain: Ben Green. Vice-captain: Matt Renshaw.

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Rew, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes, Ben Green, Tom Lawes, Nick Kimber, Conor McKerr, Sean Baker, Yousef Majid, Matt Dunn.

Captain: Ryan Patel. Vice-captain: Tom Lawes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar