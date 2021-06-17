SUR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 17th, 2021

Surrey will take on Sussex in a top-of-the-table T20 Blast fixture on Thursday.

Both Sussex and Surrey are yet to lose a game in the T20 Blast, winning three matches apiece. Despite the two teams having six points each, Sussex currently lead the South Group points table by virtue of having a better net run rate.

While Surrey beat Glamorgan by five wickets in their last outing, Sussex will head into Thursday's crucial T20 Blast contest on the back of a seven-wicket win over Essex.

Surrey have won three of the last four meetings between the two sides, while the other game was abandoned.

Squads to choose from:

Surrey

Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (wk)

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Philip Salt (wk), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Haines, Travis Head, Sean Hunt, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Stiaan van Zyl

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Phil Salt, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, George Garton, Will Beer, Archie Lenham

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Sussex, 36th Match

Venue: The Oval, London

Date and Time: 17th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval generally favors the batsmen in the T20 format, with a score of around 170 expected to be par at the venue. Spinners are expected to restrict the flow of runs in the middle overs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR vs SUS)

SUR vs SUS Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, George Garton, Sam Curran, Ravi Bopara, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Archie Lenham, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: George Garton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Luke Wright, George Garton, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Jason Salt. Vice-captain: Phil Salt

Edited by Samya Majumdar