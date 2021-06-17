SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English T20 Blast match - June 17th, 2021

Surrey will face Sussex in Match No. 36 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Sussex are on a roll, having secured first position in the South Group table with three wins against Gloucestershire, Hampshire and Essex. They will look to extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Surrey are also coming off three wins from as many encounters and are placed second in the table. They are only behind Sussex in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR). Surrey will aim to win the upcoming T20 Blast encounter and move up the points table.

On that note, here are three players who can be your captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast clash between Surrey and Sussex.

#3 Jason Roy

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

The explosive England and Surrey opener Jason Roy found his flair against Glamorgan, where he smashed a match-winning 35-ball 64. Roy has had a good season so far with 139 runs from three games at a fiery strike rate of 152.74.

Jason Roy has played a crucial role in his side’s unbeaten run so far. With Roy having found his groove, one can surely expect more fireworks off his willow.

#2 George Garton

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast

Sussex left-arm quick George Garton has been impressive with the ball so far this season. Garton has grabbed eight wickets from three games with his best figures of 3/19 coming against Gloucestershire.

Not only has he been amongst wickets but he has also bowled with great control, averaging 7.62 with an economy of just 5.08. Garton also blasted a 25-ball 46 against Gloucestershire and his all-round abilities make him a valuable inclusion in your Dream11 team.

#1 Phil Salt

BBL - Strikers v Heat

Sussex opener Phil Salt’s ability to play a fearless brand of cricket has earned him a name in the T20 circuit. Salt has been integral to Sussex's success so far.

Their leading run-scorer, Salt, has amassed 162 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 154.28. He powered Sussex to a winning start against Gloucestershire with an unbeaten 77 off just 49 balls.

Phil Salt is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast clash between Sussex and Surrey.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee