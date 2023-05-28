SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 28, 2023

Surrey (SUR) will square off against Sussex (SUS) in the 19th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The Kennington Oval in London is all set to host this game on Sunday, May 28.

Surrey has started the tournament on a high as they have now won two consecutive games, including a 41-run victory against Kent in the previous game. Batting first, they posted a mammoth total of 223/5, courtesy of an unbeaten century from Sean Abbott, who scored 110 runs off just 41 balls.

Defending 224, Sunil Narine, Tom Lawes, and Will Jacks bowled economical spells and picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted Kent to 182/7 in 20 overs and claimed the top spot in the south group points table.

Sussex, on the other hand, did not have a great start to the tournament as they suffered a five wickets defeat at the hands of Somerset in the opening fixture. On the back of Ravi Bopara’s unbeaten 49 balls 88 run knock, Sussex posted a competitive score of 183/8.

However, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the opponents successfully chased down the target with three balls to spare. Tymal Mills picked up three wickets, but it was not enough as he ended up being on the losing side in the game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SUR vs SUS game.

SUR vs SUS Squad for Today's Match

Surrey: Sam Curran (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Jamie Overton, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Tom Lawes, Gus Atkinson, Cam Steel, Dan Worrall, Dan Moriarty

Sussex: Ravi Bopara (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Tom Alsop, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Curie, George Garton, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Ali Orr, Harrison Ward

#3 Sean Abbott (SUR) - 8 Credits

Surrey CCC v Kent Spitfires - Vitality Blast T20

Sean Abbott single-handedly destroyed the bowling unit of Kent and played a blistering knock of 110 runs off just 41 balls at a strike rate of 268.29. Apart from his batting, he has the ability to swing the new ball in the powerplay.

His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an excellent pick to be made captain of your Dream11 team for the SUR vs SUS game.

#2 Will Jacks (SUR) - 8.5 Credits

Surrey CCC v Kent Spitfires - Vitality Blast T20

Will Jacks is an attacking top-order batter who tries to put pressure on the bowlers right from the first ball of the game. The young English batter missed out on a big score in the previous game as he got out for 17 runs.

Adding to that, he has picked up five wickets from just two games with his impressive off-spin bowling. His current form and experience in the shortest format make him a strong contender to be the captain of your SUR vs SUS Dream11 team.

#1 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 Credits

Sussex Sharks v Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Ravi Bopara is the most experienced player in Sussex and he proved his worth in the previous game against Somerset. The right-handed batter played a quickfire knock 88 runs off just 49 balls, including three fours and seven sixes.

If needed, he can bowl some quality overs of seam bowling as well. Therefore, Bopara is going to be an ideal choice to be picked as captain of your Dream11 team for the SUR vs SUS game.

