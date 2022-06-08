SUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, South Group Match

Surrey (SUR) will take on Sussex (SUS) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Wednesday at the Kennington Oval in London.

Surrey are one of the strongest teams in this year's English T20 Blast 2022 and are currently placed first in the points table in the South Group points table, while Sussex are currently placed fifth.

Sussex will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Surrey are strong opponents. The encounter is likely to be won by Surrey.

SUR vs SUS Probable Playing XI

SUR Playing XI

Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sunil Narine, Daniel Moriarty, and Reece Topley

SUS Playing XI

Ravi Bopara (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Alistair Orr, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn, and Henry Crocombe

Match Details

SUR vs SUS, English T20 Blast 2022, South Group Match

Date and Time: 08 June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington, London

Pitch Report

Since the ground at Headingley in Leeds is conducive to batting, you can expect a high-scoring contest in which batters will play a key role. On this pitch, you can expect openers to score maximum runs.

While there isn't much assistance for the bowlers, the bowlers can sneak in a few wickets in the death overs. Both teams would want to bat first on the field.

SUR vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Seifert has been among the top batsmen for Sussex as he is currently scoring well in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. He smashed 100 runs in just 56 balls against HAM.

Batters

Jason Roy and D Rawlins are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. L Wright is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Curran and R Bopara are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. W Jacks is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Overton and R Topley. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. O McCoy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

S Curran (SUR)

R Bopara (SUS)

T Seifert (SUS)

Important stats for SUR vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

T Seifert - 136 runs

R Topley - Eight wickets

S Curran - 195 runs and 10 wickets

SUR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Seifert, L Wright, J Roy, D Rawlins, R Bopara, S Curran, S Narine, W Jacks, J Overton, R Topley, and O McCoy

Captain: S Curran Vice Captain: R Bopara

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Seifert, H Ward, J Roy, D Rawlins, R Bopara, S Curran, S Narine, S Finn, J Overton, R Topley, and O McCoy

Captain: S Narine Vice Captain: R Bopara

