SUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match 

Surrey Cricket (SUR) will lock horns with the Birmingham Bears (WAS) in an English Domestic One-Day Cup Group A fixture at the Oval in London on Sunday, August 7.

Surrey Cricket are fourth in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. They won their last game against Durham Cricket by nine wickets. Birmingham Bears, on the other hand, are third in the standings after winning their opening match against Gloucestershire CCC by eight wickets.

SUR vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes (C), Cameron Steel, Nico Reifer, Josh Blake (WK), Nicholas Kimber, Conor McKerr, Amar Virdi, Matt Dunn, Yousef Majid, Thomas Lawes.

WAS XI

Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Krunal Pandya, Matthew Lamb, Ethan Brookes, Craig Miles, Kai Smith, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Match Details

SUR vs WAS, Group A, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 7th Aug 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval is a balanced one. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The bowlers, meanwhile, have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 248 runs.

Today’s SUR vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Burgess: Burgess was in decent form with the bat in the opening match, scoring 21 runs at a strike rate of 105.00. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Dom Sibley: Sibley scored a brilliant century (106) at a strike rate of 99.07 in the opening match. He will be looking forward to playing a similar knock today.

Ryan Patel: Ryan has scored 67 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 85.90. He can also chip in with the ball.

All-rounders

Cameron Steel: Steel has been in decent touch in the last couple of matches, scoring 77 runs and scalping one wicket at an economy rate of 6.91. He could make a huge impact in the upcoming game.

Will Rhodes: Will is an experienced all-rounder who scored 40 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

Craig Miles: Craig performed exceptionally well in the opening match, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.39. He can provide regular breakthroughs with his lethal bowling.

Conor McKerr: Conor is a quality bowler who can prove to be a great differential pick for this game. He has managed to scalp three wickets in two English Domestic One-Day Cup matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Ben Geddes (SUR) - 150 points

Dom Sibley (WAS) - 140 points

Cameron Steel (SUR) - 138 points

Will Rhodes (WAS) - 101 points

Ryan Patel (SUR) - 97 points

Important Stats for SUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Ben Geddes: 108 runs in 2 matches; SR - 94.74

Dom Sibley: 106 runs in 1 match; SR - 99.07

Cameron Steel: 77 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 81.91 & ER - 6.91

Will Rhodes: 2 wickets and 40 runs in 1 match; ER - 5.10 & SR - 95.24

Ryan Patel: 67 runs in 2 matches; SR - 85.90

SUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

SUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Dom Sibley, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes, Will Rhodes, Cameron Steel, Krunal Pandya, Craig Miles, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Captain: Will Rhodes. Vice-captain: Cameron Steel.

SUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction - English Domestic One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Dom Sibley, Ben Geddes, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Cameron Steel, Krunal Pandya, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Craig Miles, Conor McKerr, N Kimber.

Captain: Krunal Pandya. Vice-captain: Cameron Steel.

