SUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 1

Surrey will take on Yorkshire in the first quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at The Oval in London on Wednesday.

Surrey have had a fantastic campaign so far. They topped the South Group table with 10 wins and three losses from their 14 matches. Surrey collected 21 points and had a net run rate of +0.630.

However, what's concerning is that all three of their losses have arrived in the last four games and they will need to improve their form.

Yorkshire had an average league phase where they won half of their 14 games and lost on six occasions. They finished fourth in the table and collected 15 points.

However, Yorkshire have won all of their last four matches on the bounce and this could prove to be a cracker of a contest.

SUR vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Rory Burns, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Aaron Hardie, Jordan Clark, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Daniel Moriarty

YOR XI

Finn Allen, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler Cadmore (wk), Shadab Khan, Will Fraine, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Will Luxton, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Matthew Revis

Match Details

SUR vs YOR, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-Final 1

Date and Time: July 6, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London

Pitch Report

The surface here is expected to be batting friendly and it won't be surprising if this proves to be a high scoring encounter as there are runs on offer.

Both teams would probably like to chase at this venue.

Today's SUR vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler Cadmore has had his ups and downs throughout the tournament but is usually reliable. He will be looking to be in good touch during the knockout stages. He has 268 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33.5 with a strike rate of 138.86

Batters

Adam Lyth has been mind-boggling form and is the top-scorer for Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast T20. He has amassed 518 runs in 14 matches at an average of 39. Lyth could prove to be a smart captaincy pick for your SUR vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Will Jacks is the leading run-scorer for Surrey in the competition. He has scored 448 runs in 14 matches at an average of 34.46. Jacks has also taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan is phenomenal at what he does and he has been having a great impact. He has scored 79 runs and has also picked up seven wickets in 10 matches.

Bowlers

Jordan Thompson has had a fantastic tournament with the ball for Yorkshire. He has bagged 16 wickets in 13 matches and has also added 85 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth (YOR) – 839 points

Will Jacks (SUR) – 776 points

Sunil Narine (SUR) – 724 points

Harry Brook (YOR) – 692 points

Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 635 points

Important stats for SUR vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Adam Lyth: 518 runs

Will Jacks: 448 runs and 2 wickets

Jordan Thompson: 85 runs and 16 wickets

Shadab Khan: 79 runs and 7 wickets

Finn Allen: 187 runs

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen, Sunil Narine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran

Captain: Adam Lyth Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

SUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Finn Allen, Sunil Narine, Shadab Khan, Aaron Hardie, Jordan Thompson, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran

Captain: Shadab Khan Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far