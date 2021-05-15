SUR-W vs MID-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's County Championship T20 Match - May 16th, 2021

The latest round of fixtures in the Women's County Championship T20 2021 will see Surrey Women take on Middlesex Women at the Old Whitgiftians CC in Surrey on Sunday.

Although Surrey Women have been a touch inconsistent in the Women's County Championship T20, they will head into the game on the back of a stunning win over Hampshire Women. Their batting unit has delivered more often than not, with captain Hannah Jones being key to their fortunes. Surrey Women will need their bowlers, Danielle Gregory in particular, to come up with the goods as they try and extend their winning run in the Women's County Championship T20 competition.

However, their opponents, Middlesex Women, have also been fairly impressive under captain Naomi Dattani. Despite Sophia Dunkley not featuring for them, Middlesex have managed to string a few wins in the build-up to Sunday's fixture. Middlesex's bowling attack is their strength and they will bank on Katie Wolfe to lead the pack against the home side. All in all, a competitive Women's County Championship T20 fixture beckons tomorrow.

Squads to choose from

Surrey Women

Hannah Jones (c), Izzy Berry, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Claudie Cooper, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Beth Kerins, Rhianna Southby, Kirstie White

Middlesex Women

Naomi Dattani (c), Lucy Porter, Natasha Miles, Gemma Marriot, Gayatri Gole, Iqraa Hussain, Sonali Patel, Kate Coppack, Katie Wolfe, Bhavika Ghajipra, Emily Thorpe, Amelie Munday

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey Women

Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Chloe Brewer, Kira Chathli, Hannah Jones (c), Rhianna Southby (wk), Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory and Claudie Cooper

Middlesex Women

Naomi Dattani (c), Lucy Porter, Natasha Miles, Gemma Marriot, Gayatri Gole, Iqraa Hussain (wk), Sonali Patel, Kate Coppack, Katie Wolfe, Bhavika Ghajipra, Emily Thorpe

Match Details

Match: Surrey Women vs Middlesex Women

Date & Time: 16th May 2021, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Whitgiftians CC, Surrey

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is a decent one to bat on, inclement weather is on the cards on Sunday. However, at least a shortened game should take place, with the pacers likely to get extra swing due to the conditions. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, which will make it tough going for the batters in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120-130 being a competitive total at the venue.

Women's County Championship T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUR-W vs MID-W)

SUR-W vs MID-W Dream11 Tips - Women's County Championship T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Hussain, N Miles, A Cranstone, N Dattani, K White, H Jones, A Gordon, G Gole, K Wolfe, D Gregory and C Cooper

Captain: A Gordon. Vice-captain: G Gole

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Hussain, G Marriot, A Cranstone, N Dattani, K White, H Jones, A Gordon, G Gole, K Wolfe, D Gregory and E Thorpe

Captain: G Gole. Vice-captain: H Jones