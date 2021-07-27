SUR vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Surrey will lock horns with Nottinghamshire in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the Woodbridge Road ground in Guildford on Tuesday.

Both Surrey and Nottinghamshire got off to commanding winning starts in the Royal London One-Day Cup. While Surrey beat Yorkshire by five wickets as the former chased down 166 with 10.5 overs to spare, Nottinghamshire won by 86 runs against Warwickshire as the former defended 323 with ease.

SUR vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

Surrey: Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla (c), Ben Geddes, Jamie Smith (wk), Ryan Patel, Nico Reifer, Tim David, Gus Atkinson, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

Nottinghamshire: Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Joey Evison, Peter Trego (c), Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Dane Paterson, Matthew Montgomery/Luke Fletcher

Match Details

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire, Group B

Date and Time: July 27th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Pitch Report

This will be the season's first Royal London One-Day Cup game at the Woodbridge Road ground in Guildford. It is likely to be a good all-round track. While the pacers might get some movement early on, the spinners could extract some turn as the match progresses. The batters may enjoy the conditions as well and a score of around 275 could be par at the venue.

Today’s SUR vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Jamie Smith – Smith has been batting well this season. He scored 297 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 125.84 in the T20 Blast.

Batsmen

Hashim Amla – The South African veteran has blown hot and cold this season. However, his record in the 50-over format is top-notch.

Haseeb Hameed – The 24-year-old opener smashed his maiden List ‘A’ hundred and continued his scintillating form in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

All-rounders

Lyndon James – James picked up a five-wicket haul and starred with the ball in Nottinghamshire’s win over Warwickshire.

Tim David – The Singapore international has played just six List ‘A’ games and has scored 377 runs at an average of 94.25 while striking at 104.14.

Bowlers

Gus Atkinson – The 23-year-old took four wickets in the first Royal London One-Day Cup this season and continued his solid form. He took 15 wickets in eight T20 Blast games.

Liam Patterson-White - The left-arm spinner has started his Royal London One-Day Cup campaign on a good note, returning with figures of 3/46 against Warwickshire.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs NOT Dream11 prediction team

Lyndon James (NOT): 155 points

Haseeb Hameed (NOT): 145 points

Gus Atkinson (SUR): 122 points

Ben Slater (NOT): 121 points

Mark Stoneman (SUR): 100 points

Important stats for Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Prediction Team

Ben Slater: 1697 runs in 37 games. Avg - 56.56, SR - 86.89

Dane Paterson: 115 wickets in 84 games. ER – 5.14

Hashim Amla: 10002 runs in 244 games. Avg - 45.05

Gus Atkinson: 4 wickets in one game. ER - 4.30

SUR VS NOT Dream11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Surrey vs Nottinghamshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Smith, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed, Tim David, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Liam Patterson-White, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Hashim Amla. Vice-captain: Haseeb Hameed

Dream11 Team 2: Surrey vs Nottinghamshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Hashim Amla, Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed, Tim David, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Dane Paterson, Conor McKerr, Liam Patterson-White, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Ben Slater. Vice-captain: Lyndon James

