SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Surrey (SUR) will face Somerset (SOM) in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday.

Both teams have been in good form in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Surrey won their first two games before a washout and a loss. Meanwhile, Somerset are unbeaten in the Royal London One-Day Cup. They have three wins and a washout so far.

SUR vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

Surrey: Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla (c), Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (wk), Rikki Clarke, Nico Reifer, Tim David, Conor McKerr, Nick Kimber, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn

Somerset: Steven Davies (wk), Sam Young, James Rew, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Edward Byrom, Ben Green (c), Kasey Aldridge, George Drissell, Josh Davey, Sonny Baker

Match Details

SUR vs SOM, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 5th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

This is only the second Royal London One-Day Cup game at the Kennington Oval in London. The first one was washed out as only 5.3 overs could be bowled. The pitch here is usually a solid one to bat on. However, there is a little bit of movement available for the bowlers early on.

Today’s SUR vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Steven Davies – Davies has played three innings, smashing 94 in one of them. He has a strike rate of 128.73 and has also taken eight catches in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Batsmen

James Hildreth – The 36-year-old Somerset batsman has been in top form, amassing 184 runs in four games. Moreover, he has a strike rate of 110.84.

Hashim Amla – The veteran South African hasn't really set the stage on fire, but he has the ability to get big runs at the top.

All-rounders

Ben Green – The 23-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has been in top form with the ball, taking seven wickets. He has also chipped in with 94 runs in two innings.

Ryan Patel – Patel has already smashed a ton (133) in the Royal London One-Day Cup and has a tournament strike rate of 158.16. He could also be handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Conor McKerr – McKerr has been Surrey’s best bowler in the 50-over competition. He has taken eight wickets in four games so far.

Kasey Aldridge – The 20-year-old seamer can be expensive at times, but he has picked up six wickets in four Royal London One-Day Cup games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Ben Green (SOM): 332 points

Ryan Patel (SUR): 265 points

James Hildreth (SOM): 258 points

Conor McKerr (SUR): 246 points

Steven Davies (SOM): 231 points

Important stats for SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Ben Green: 94 runs & seven wickets; SR – 122.07 & ER – 5.87

James Hildreth: 184 runs; SR – 110.84

Ryan Patel: 155 runs & one wicket; SR – 158.16 & ER – 4.28

Conor McKerr: Eight wickets; ER – 5.72

SUR vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1 for Surrey vs Somerset - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Davies, Hashim Amla, James Hildreth, Mark Stoneman, Ben Green, Ryan Patel, Lewis Goldsworthy, Conor McKerr, Kasey Aldridge, Daniel Moriarty, Sonny Baker

Captain: Ben Green. Vice-captain: Ryan Patel

Dream11 Team 2 for Surrey vs Somerset - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Davies, Hashim Amla, James Hildreth, Mark Stoneman, Ben Green, Ryan Patel, Tim David, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr, Kasey Aldridge

Captain: Conor McKerr. Vice-captain: James Hildreth

