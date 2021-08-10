SUR vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Surrey will lock horns with Warwickshire in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday.

Both teams are tied on six points each. Warwickshire have three wins and as many losses in the Royal London One-Day Cup. However, they have been in top form in recent games, winning three out of their last four matches. Surrey, meanwhile, have won and lost two apiece while two of their games have been washed out.

SUR vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

Surrey: Cameron Steel, Ben Geddes, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (c & wk), Rikki Clarke, Nico Reifer, Tim David, Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, James Taylor

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Dan Mousley, Matthew Lamb, Jacob Bethell , Ethan Brookes, Karl Carver, Jordan Bulpitt, Manraj Johal

Match Details

SUR vs WAS, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 10th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The track at the Kennington Oval in London is a solid one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. However, the pacers get some movement early on with the new ball as well. A score of around 300 could well be par at the venue.

Today’s SUR vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Michael Burgess – The Warwickshire stumper has contributed well with the bat, scoring 214 runs at an average of 42.80.

Batsmen

Robert Yates - Yates is the leading run-getter for Warwickshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has amassed 251 runs in five innings, including two fifties and a ton.

Matthew Lamb – The 25-year-old batsman has accumulated 237 runs at an average of 59.25 and has a strike rate of 107.72 in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

All-rounders

Will Rhodes – The Warwickshire skipper has been in excellent form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 180 runs while also taking eight wickets.

Ryan Patel – The Surrey seam-bowling all-rounder has aggregated 207 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 158.01. He has also taken two wickets.

Bowlers

Daniel Moriarty – The Surrey left-arm spinner has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.59 in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Ethan Brookes – Brookes has been expensive with the ball, but he has constantly been amongst the wickets. He has taken seven wickets and also scored a half-century in the 50-over tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Will Rhodes (WAS): 449 points

Jacob Bethell (WAS): 444 points

Ryan Patel (SUR): 404 points

Robert Yates (WAS): 385 points

Daniel Moriarty (SUR): 359 points

Important stats for SUR vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Will Rhodes: 180 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 76.92 & ER – 5.57

Jacob Bethell: 93 runs & 9 wickets; SR – 106.89 & ER – 4.79

Ryan Patel: 207 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 158.01 & ER – 3.92

Daniel Moriarty: 10 wickets; ER – 4.59

SUR vs WAS Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1 for Surrey vs Warwickshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Matthew Lamb, Robert Yates, Ben Geddes, Rikki Clarke, Will Rhodes, Ryan Patel, Jacob Bethell, Conor McKerr, Ethan Brookes, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Will Rhodes. Vice-captain: Ryan Patel

Dream11 Team 2 for Surrey vs Warwickshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Matthew Lamb, Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Cameron Steel, Ryan Patel, Jacob Bethell, Matt Dunn, Ethan Brookes, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Jacob Bethell. Vice-captain: Daniel Moriarty

