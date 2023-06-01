SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vitality Blast, Match 32

The 32nd game of the Vitality Blast will see the Sussex (SUS) go up against Essex (ESS) at the County Ground, Hove on Thursday (June 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SUS v ESS Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Sussex have won one out of their two games and are sixth in the South Group. They won their last game against Surrey by five wickets. Essex, meanwhile won their opening game against Gloucestershire by two runs and are fourth in the South Group.
SUS v ESS Match Details
The 32nd game of the Vitality Blast will be played on June 1 at the County Ground, Hove, England, at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.
Match: SUS v ESS, Vitality Blast, Match 32
Date and Time: June 1, 2023; 11:30 pm IST
Venue: County Ground, Hove, England
SUS v ESS Pitch Report
The track at the County Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 175.
SUS v ESS Form Guide (Last Match)
Sussex: W
Essex: W
SUS v ESS probable playing XIs for today’s match
SUS Injury/Team News
No major injury update
SUS Probable Playing XI
Tom Alsop, Charlie Tear, Michael Burgess, Harrison Ward, Shadab Khan, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Delray Rawlins, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson, Archie Lenham
ESS Injury/Team News
No major injury update
ESS Probable Playing XI
Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Tom Westley, Feroze Khushi, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aaron Beard
SUS v ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Tom Alsop (2 matches, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 125.00)
Alsop bats in the top order and also does wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him a must-have fantast pick. He has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in two games.
Top Batter pick
Ali Orr (2 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 172.73)
Orr is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 57 runs in two games at a strike rate of 172.73.
Top All-rounder pick
Ravi Bopara (2 matches, 3 wickets and 90 runs, Economy Rate: 6.33 and Strike Rate: 166.67)
Bopara couldbe key for Sussex with the ball and make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 90 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.33 in two games.
Top Bowler pick
Tymal Mills (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.38)
Mills can be lethal with the ball and strike at crucial junctures. He has taken five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 6.38.
SUS v ESS match captain and vice-captain choices
Ravi Bopara
Bopara can be a dependable bet for captaincy. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in two games and picked up three wickets.
Daniel Sams
Sams could be a good choice for vice-captaincy. He scored 15 runs and picked up two wickets in the opening game.
Five must-picks with players stats for SUS v ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Ravi Bopara 90 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches
Tymal Mills 5 wickets in 2 matches
Robin Das 69 runs in 1 match
Ali Orr 57 runs in 2 matches
Paul Walter 15 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match
SUS v ESS Match Expert Tips
Ravi Bopara could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in incredible form.
SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 32, Head-to-Head League
SUS v ESS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop, Adam Rossington
Batters: Ali Orr, Robin Das
All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, George Garton
Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Samuel Cook
SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 32, Grand League
SUS v ESS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington
Batters: Tom Westley, Tom Clark
All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, George Garton, Simon Harmer
Bowlers: Archie Lenham, Shane Snater.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.