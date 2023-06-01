SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vitality Blast, Match 32

The 32nd game of the Vitality Blast will see the Sussex (SUS) go up against Essex (ESS) at the County Ground, Hove on Thursday (June 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SUS v ESS Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Sussex have won one out of their two games and are sixth in the South Group. They won their last game against Surrey by five wickets. Essex, meanwhile won their opening game against Gloucestershire by two runs and are fourth in the South Group.

SUS v ESS Match Details

The 32nd game of the Vitality Blast will be played on June 1 at the County Ground, Hove, England, at 11:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: SUS v ESS, Vitality Blast, Match 32

Date and Time: June 1, 2023; 11:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove, England

SUS v ESS Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 175.

SUS v ESS Form Guide (Last Match)

Sussex: W

Essex: W

SUS v ESS probable playing XIs for today’s match

SUS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SUS Probable Playing XI

Tom Alsop, Charlie Tear, Michael Burgess, Harrison Ward, Shadab Khan, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Delray Rawlins, Nathan McAndrew, Jack Carson, Archie Lenham

ESS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

ESS Probable Playing XI

Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Tom Westley, Feroze Khushi, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Aaron Beard

SUS v ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Alsop (2 matches, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 125.00)

Alsop bats in the top order and also does wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him a must-have fantast pick. He has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Ali Orr (2 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 172.73)

Orr is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 57 runs in two games at a strike rate of 172.73.

Top All-rounder pick

Ravi Bopara (2 matches, 3 wickets and 90 runs, Economy Rate: 6.33 and Strike Rate: 166.67)

Bopara couldbe key for Sussex with the ball and make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 90 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.33 in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Tymal Mills (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.38)

Mills can be lethal with the ball and strike at crucial junctures. He has taken five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 6.38.

SUS v ESS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravi Bopara

Bopara can be a dependable bet for captaincy. He has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in two games and picked up three wickets.

Daniel Sams

Sams could be a good choice for vice-captaincy. He scored 15 runs and picked up two wickets in the opening game.

Five must-picks with players stats for SUS v ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ravi Bopara 90 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Tymal Mills 5 wickets in 2 matches

Robin Das 69 runs in 1 match

Ali Orr 57 runs in 2 matches

Paul Walter 15 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match

SUS v ESS Match Expert Tips

Ravi Bopara could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in incredible form.

SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 32, Head-to-Head League

SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

SUS v ESS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop, Adam Rossington

Batters: Ali Orr, Robin Das

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, George Garton

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Samuel Cook

SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 32, Grand League

SUS v ESS Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

SUS v ESS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batters: Tom Westley, Tom Clark

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, George Garton, Simon Harmer

Bowlers: Archie Lenham, Shane Snater.

