SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 1, 2023

Sussex will square off against Essex at the County Cricket Ground in Hove in a South Group fixture on Thursday, June 1. The expected kick-off time for this game is 11.00 pm IST.

Sussex are currently placed sixth in the points table with one win in their last two games. Their NRR now stands at -0.070. After narrowingly missing out on their opening game against Somerset, Sussex held their nerve and clinched an emphatic last-over victory against Surrey with just one ball to spare. They will be looking to repeat similar heroics in today’s game.

Essex, on the other hand, haven’t had a lot of games under their belt. They have only played a game so far this season and won that pretty comfortably against Gloucestershire. Robin Das 69 (33) starred with the bat, steering Essex to a resounding last-over victory.

As we build up to this fixture, here are the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction match.

SUS vs ESS Squad for Today's Match

Sussex Squad

Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Michael Burgess, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, George Garton, Tom Haines, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Ari Karvales, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, and Harrison Ward.

Essex Squad

Simon Harmer (c), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, and Tom Westley.

#3 Robin Das (ESS) - 5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Robin Das looked in scintillating form in the last game against Gloucestershire. He played some dazzling shots around the ground and piled up 69 in 33 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 209.

His innings featured 11 fours and 2 sixes and was adjudged Player of the Match for his extraordinary performance with the bat which helped Essex get over the line quite comfortably.

Das has an explosive strike rate of 156.16, which makes him a very dangerous customer with the bat. He is definitely someone to consider as a captain or vice-captain in your SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Shadab Khan (SUS) - 9 credits

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

The spin-bowling all-rounder is a treat to watch when he settles into his rhythm. In 92 T20I matches so far, Shadab has picked up 104 wickets at an outstanding average of 22.12, including three four-wicket hauls. Besides, his economy and strike rates are equally impressive standing at 7.08 and 18.7, respectively.

He can also inflict a fair amount of damage with the bat and has a struke rate of just under 140 with one half-century to his name.

He is a young promising all-rounder with some amount of captaincy experience under his belt, which makes him a worthy candidate for your SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

The 38-year-old batting all-rounder is a highly experienced T20 cricketer who has represented his national side at the highest level on many occasions.

In his last two games, Ravi Bopara has scored a total of 90 runs, which includes his innings of 88* against Somerset. He has also picked up three wickets while going at just around six runs per over.

Bopara owns this format and has accumulated over 8000 runs and picked up 262 wickets, making him the top contender as a captain or vice-captain for your SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction match.

